Lira Method to Accelerate Projects: Urgent Applications Get Record Board Approval

BRASÍLIA — The president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), has been using legislative devices to accelerate the advance of proposals, some of which are controversial, and has worked to reduce the ability of his opponents to act. One of the instruments used to shorten the path to approval by the House’s plenary is the urgency requirements, which allow skipping stages in the processing of a matter, without in-depth analysis by the commissions. Under Lira’s management, 102 requests of this nature were approved in the first nine months of this year. This is the highest number recorded in the same period since 2016.

read: Government delays release of 930 public databases

In 2020, for example, when deputy Rodrigo Maia (without party-RJ) commanded the Chamber, the plenary approved 88 requests of the type in nine months. Although it has been appreciated by the plenary, the urgency can only be ruled by the president of the House.

Elected with the support of the Planalto Palace, Lira is also criticized by the opposition for favoring President Jair Bolsonaro’s agenda by acting personally to stop the so-called Legislative Decree Projects (PDL) – a type of parliamentary proposition that has the power to nullify decrees and ordinances issued by the Executive Branch.

A survey carried out by the opposition shows that 86 PDLs, filed between 2019 and 2021, were returned by Lira with the single and generic argument of “incurable unconstitutionality”. Among them are calls for the overthrow of measures adopted by the government related to the use of ineffective drugs for Covid-19, for example. On another front, the president of the Chamber made changes to the House’s bylaws to make it more difficult for members of the minority to obstruct the work.

rematch PEC

Last week, Lira once again took to the field to expedite the approval of stories in which she was one of the main enthusiasts. He committed himself to advancing the Proposal for Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) which alters the composition of the National Council of the Public Ministry (CNMP). The collegiate is responsible for inspecting and punishing prosecutors and attorneys. Lira responds to three processes in progress in the Supreme Court (STF) and was the target of actions of improbity that were suspended by order of the Court.

Publicly, the president of the Chamber said he was in favor of the proposal, which, if passed, will increase the influence of Congress on the CNMP, formed by nominees from different branches of government, including the Legislative. Lira started the discussion of the PEC last Wednesday, right after the holiday, and promised to put it to a vote next Tuesday, although there is no agreement for approval in the plenary. During the session, the congressman even announced that the entities representing the members of the Public Ministry, critical of the matter, had agreed with the text presented by the rapporteur, Deputy Paulo Magalhães (PSD-BA), but was eventually denied by official notes conveyed by these same entities.

read: In the final stretch of Covid’s CPI, Renan Calheiros has already changed his report ten times

— The president puts to vote agendas of his interest, without any urgency, like this PEC. It has nothing to do with the economic crisis, with the health crisis, with a pandemic, there is nothing that makes us urgently need to vote on this proposal – complained the leader of Novo, deputy Paulo Ganime (RJ)

In another move, the president of the Chamber acted last week for the House to approve a proposal that changed the way the ICMS is calculated on fuels. Before that, Lira made several public statements criticizing Petrobras’ pricing policy. The agenda is also defended by Bolsonaro, and provoked a reaction from governors, who will lose revenue if the matter is also approved by the Senate.

Podcasts

To the point 100 million people vaccinated in Brazil. What does that mean?



Lauro and Gabeira The final stretch of the CPI and the 600,000 deaths by Covid-19



Malu is ON Tarcísio de Freitas: Entrepreneurs inflated truck drivers on September 7th



CBN Panorama Last CPI call; Bolsonaro talks about reducing electricity bills; Argentina freezes prices





In the list of controversial projects that shield the political class is the new Law of Impropriety, in which a public agent will only be liable for this type of crime if the intention to commit the illegality is proven. In another open dispute with his opponents, Lira acted in favor of a project that made land tenure regularization in the country more flexible, a proposal baptized as the “PL da Grilagem de Terras”.

Support from leaders

The president of the Chamber defends himself, saying that the agenda is debated by the college of leaders and that urgent requests are approved by the will of the benches. He also argues that, during the pandemic, the commissions did not work and, as a result, the projects go straight to the House’s plenary.

read: Find out who is the lawyer in charge of the R$1 billion safe of the new União Brasil party

“It is important to note that it is necessary to see the date of the projects that are approved. Many have been registered for years (…). I believe that it is not worth comparing administrations, as presidents have different styles. But it is noteworthy that this administration gives freedom to leaders and deputies to express the will of their benches, which is translated by urgent requests”, sustained Arthur Lira to GLOBO, through his advisor.

The leader of Citizenship in the Chamber, Deputy Alex Manente (SP), understands that the increase in the number of emergency rooms approved is circumstantial and, according to him, not always harmful:

— It is natural that themes and projects gain urgency on a greater scale now than in other times, since the commissions did not function fully. And it was thanks to this expedient, of urgency, that we approved, for example, a project that fights the super-salaries of civil servants, an abuse, and which was being processed at the House for five years – quoted Manente.