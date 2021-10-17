Live football: Celta vs Sevilla today: where to watch and time – 10/17

This Sunday, October 17, 2021, another live football match will take place between Celta and Sevilla for the Spanish Championship, the game will take place this morning, starting at 11:15 am (Brasilia time).

Where to watch?

This time with Sevilla playing away from home. The transmission will be carried out by the ESPN and Star+, among others that follow the game in real time, minute by minute.

Both teams (Celta and Sevilla) already have their probable lineups.

Learn more below where to watch live football on TV and Online of the duel between Celtic x Seville.

Factsheet – Celta x Seville

Match Celtic x Seville Scoreboard 0x0 Date / Time 10/17/2021 at 11:15 am Streaming ESPN and Star+ Objective for the ninth round of the Spanish Championship Stadium of ballads Local Vigo Spain Celtic lineup Murillo, Araújo, Yokuslu, Beltrán, Santi Mina, Dituro, Mallo, Mendez, Nolito, Iago Aspas and Galan. Sevilla lineup Kounde, Navas, Fernando, En-Nesyri, Suso, Bounou, Rekik, Jordan, Rakitic, Ocampos and Acuña. Modality Spanish Championship Progress Live – 1st Half

CenárioMT is always producing exclusive, quality and first-hand news, activate notifications in this category (Live Football) and receive our free content.

Exclusive and quality news is on ScenarioMT, see our Live Football category and stay up to date.

Find out what the main football matches are today all over the world. Check the times and schedule to watch.

Related