Live Football: Milan vs Hellas Verona; lineups and where to watch 10/16

This Saturday, October 16, 2021, another live football match will take place between Milan and Hellas Verona for the Italian Championship, the game will take place this afternoon, from 15:45 (GMT).

Where to watch?

This time with Hellas Verona playing away from home. THE Live broadcast it will be up to the streaming Star+, among others that follow the game in real time, minute by minute.

Both teams (Milan and Hellas Verona) already have their likely lineups.

Learn more below where to watch live football on TV and Online of the duel between Milan x Hellas Verona.

Technical sheet – Milan x Hellas Verona

Match Milan x Hellas Verona Scoreboard 0x0 Date / Time 10/16/2021 at 3:45 pm Streaming streaming Star+ Objective For the 8th round of Serie A Stadium San Siro Local Milan-ITA Milan lineup Tomori, Tatarusanu, Hernandéz, Rebic, Kjaer, Calabria, Tonali, Kessie, Brahim Diaz, Saelemaekers and Leão. Hellas Verona lineup Daniel Bessa, Montipo, Dawidowicz, Barák, Gunter, Casale, Ilic, Lazovic, Simeone, Caprari and Faraoni. Modality Italian Championship Progress Finished

