Live Football: Milan vs Hellas Verona; lineups and where to watch 10/16

Milan and Hellas Verona face off for the 2021 Italian Championship this Saturday
This Saturday, October 16, 2021, another live football match will take place between Milan and Hellas Verona for the Italian Championship, the game will take place this afternoon, from 15:45 (GMT).
Where to watch?
This time with Hellas Verona playing away from home. THE Live broadcast it will be up to the streaming Star+, among others that follow the game in real time, minute by minute.
Both teams (Milan and Hellas Verona) already have their likely lineups.
Learn more below where to watch live football on TV and Online of the duel between Milan x Hellas Verona.
Technical sheet – Milan x Hellas Verona
|Match
|Milan x Hellas Verona
|Scoreboard
|0x0
|Date / Time
|10/16/2021 at 3:45 pm
|Streaming
|streaming Star+
|Objective
|For the 8th round of Serie A
|Stadium
|San Siro
|Local
|Milan-ITA
|Milan lineup
|Tomori, Tatarusanu, Hernandéz, Rebic, Kjaer, Calabria, Tonali, Kessie, Brahim Diaz, Saelemaekers and Leão.
|Hellas Verona lineup
|Daniel Bessa, Montipo, Dawidowicz, Barák, Gunter, Casale, Ilic, Lazovic, Simeone, Caprari and Faraoni.
|Modality
|Italian Championship
|Progress
|Finished
