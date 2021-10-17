Live football: Vasco vs Coritiba live today, know where to watch the match online and on TV

Top Stories

in this Saturday (16), live football brings the duel between Vasco and Coritiba for the 30th round of Series B of the Brazilian Championship 2021. So the ball rolls at 4:30 pm (Brasilia time) in São Januário, in Rio de Janeiro, and the Cruzmaltino need the victory to touch the G4 of the competition. On the other hand, the white thigh is going in search of the three points to remain in the lead of the Serie B of Brasileirão.

Live Football: Vasco Seeks Rehabilitation

So, eighth place with 43 points in the table, Vasco is looking to rehabilitate itself in the tournament, after losing 1-0 to Sampaio Corrêa away from home. Thus, the mission of returning to the elite of Brazilian football became a little more difficult, but the team still has good chances of classification and needs to keep scoring to touch the fight for the G4. So, for this match, the coach Fernando Diniz can count on the attacker Leo Jabá, who recovered from lower back pain and trained normally. On the other hand, the team will not have the steering wheel Andrey, who felt a discomfort and was left out of the last training sessions.

Embezzlement: Michel, Sarrafiore (injured), Miranda (suspended by Conmebol), Andrey (unwell)

Likely Vasco’s lineup: Vanderlei, Zeca, Ricardo Graça, Leandro Castan and Riquelme; Bruno Gomes, Nene, Marquinhos Gabriel; Gabriel Pec, Morato and Cano.

Technician: Fernando Diniz

Live Football: Coritiba towards Serie A

So, leader of the Serie B of Brasileirão with 54 points, Coritiba needs to keep winning so as not to lose this lead and thus run the risk of not qualifying for the elite of Brazilian football. So, for this duel, the Paraguayan coach Gustavo Morínigo will have the return of little waguin, who has recovered from a thigh injury and should be related to this match. However, the player Matheus Sales he felt pain in his knee and therefore, he is not fit to play in the match against Vasco in Rio de Janeiro.

Embezzlement: Nathan Ribeiro and Matheus Sales (injured)

Probable Coritiba squad: Wilson; Nathaniel, Henrique, Luciano Castán and Guilherme Biro; Willian Farias, Val (Gustavo Bochecha) and Robinho; Igor Paixão, Rafinha and Léo Gamalho

Technician: Gustavo Morínigo (PAR)

Where to watch Vasco vs Coritiba live and online

Thus, live football between Vasco and Coritiba will be broadcast through the pay channel Premiere, for all of Brazil. In this way, fans will be able to follow the game through the different devices that have the service on TV and the internet.

