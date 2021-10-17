Liverpool star reveals surprise with Flamengo at the Club World Cup and highlights: ‘Their fans were incredible’

Liverpool beat Flamengo 1-0 in the 2019 Club World Cup final, with Roberto Firmino’s goal

In an interview with One Football, the right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold, of Liverpool, remembered the end of Club World Cup of 2019, against the Flamengo, and praised the technical level of the Brazilian team.

In the conversation, the England player also praised the red-black crowd, describing the mass of Brazilian fans as “incredible”.

Liverpool returns to the field for the Premier League on the 24th, at 12:30 pm (GMT), in the derby against Manchester United

“They should have warned (about Flamengo’s technical level), because we didn’t expect them to be so good, to be honest,” he joked.

“They were a very good team. Their fans were incredible, that’s something to stand out. Very good support, very high throughout the game,” he recalled.

At the time, the match was very even, with the Reds winning the victory by 1-0 only in overtime, thanks to a goal by Roberto Firmino.

Filipe Luís during the match between Flamengo and Liverpool, for the Club World Cup Alexandre Vidal/Flemish

“(Flamengo) It was a difficult team to overcome, they took the game to overtime. It was very difficult, but it’s a game that I see as a very good memory”, stressed Alexander-Arnold.

“Few people can say they won the Club World Cup,” he concluded.

Flamengo, by the way, could be in the FIFA World Cup again soon.

Flamengo, by the way, could be in the FIFA World Cup again soon.

For this, you will have to win the palm trees in the grand final of Libertadores Conmebol, on November 27, at the Estadio Centenario in Montevideo, Uruguay.