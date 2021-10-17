Living in Miami, Anitta claims not to have a life full of luxuries

Anitta is conquering the world with her international singles. The singer just released the song Faking Love on Thursday (14/10), in partnership with Saweetie. Living in Miami, in the United States, to dedicate herself to her career abroad, the funkeira said in an interview with Quem magazine that the financial return is already enough to keep her life in the country.

“For me, everything has already worked out internationally. Although people don’t believe it, I’m not a person full of luxuries, if I wanted to live off my money that I’m making here, I could do it because everything is working out. But if we stop working, we go crazy. Anyone who doesn’t move is not alive. I’m not in despair, everything is perfect. Even if I chose to have an eternal vacation, I already feel victorious”, she said.

Asked about plans to take a career break before age 35 and have children, Anitta said her wishes had not changed. “The plans are kept. I do want to take a break, be very quiet in mine, walk a lot. Having children… Absolutely. This is still in the plans.”

Anitta will release two more singles in anticipation of her album Girl From Rio, one in December and one in January. His international trajectory may provide new episodes for his series on Netflix, which is still under negotiation. “Here I go out, kiss a lot of mouth. There is confusion! I wanted to show this a little bit. In Brazil, I do it, but it’s controlled, because it can cause confusion. Here I get into strange people’s cars! It would be wonderful for them to film this.”