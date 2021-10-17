‘Low hit’, declare Axie Infinity players after update cut SLP rewards, game tokens plummet 7%

So, like the game Plant vs Undead, which victim of its own success saw its native token, the PVU drop more than 90% after an update not well accepted by the community, Axie Infinity faces its first major battle of unpopularity.

This is because the game developers announced, this Friday 15, a new game update, the 1.1.0a version which was not very well accepted by the players for moving at the game’s main success point, the rewards paid in SLP.

In a recent blog post, the developers of Axie Infinity, the most popular NFT game in the cryptocurrency ecosystem, revealed that fighting monsters (Axies) were the most traded NFT collection of all time and thanked players for this achievement.

However, along with the post, a new update was also announced, called the 1.1.0a, containing several changes that basically consist of three main points.

Changes in Axie Infinity cause token to collapse

The first set of changes are ‘routine’ tech updates, being fundamentally some changes to the Ronin Block Explorer along with some bug fixes.

The second patch are changes in the game’s dynamics: the new update will allow players to invite their friends into battle.

However, the third batch of changes, was the one that generated criticism in the community as they directly affect the game’s economy. Now, after the upgrade, when someone sells an Axie, the monster’s level will automatically reset to level 1.

The developers also announced the decision to ban players with less than 800 Match Making Rating (MMR) from receiving any reward for participating in the adventure and arena modes or even completing daily missions. The MMR works like a score within Axie Infinity and it increases with wins and falls with losses.

This decision directly affects new players, who are essential for the game’s economy, as they are the ones who, to enter the game, buy the three Axies needed to play. However, with the Axies returning to level 1 and with the new 800 MMR limitation the SLP reward for new players becomes practically impossible.

Furthermore, the decision affects players who have decided to focus on adventure mode, leaving aside battles.

The decision has not been well received by players with many calling some claiming that these changes are a low blow primarily to Axies breeders.

Another criticism was that with the changes the developers were harming the most novice players, fundamental for the popularization of the game. Something that becomes even more apparent considering that the lead developer of Axie Infinity recognized that it’s very difficult to start playing the game these days.

AXS and SLP plummet

AXS appears to have reacted relatively well overall (although there was a drop in prices immediately after the announcement). The governance token has remained above the EMA20 since September 28th, evidencing bullish momentum across markets.

Analyst Felix Mollen points out that the last daily candle closed in red with a loss of -7.88%, almost completely canceling the gains of October 14th. The AXS is currently trading at $127 and the candlestick in formation shows signs of a rally back up.

AXS price. Image: Tradingview

For the analyst in the SLP case, however, the story and token that players receive as a reward for winning battles or completing daily missions is in freefall, remaining below the EMA20 since July 28th.

A rally on October 4th raised the price above this benchmark, and the token remained very close to it last week. The SLP is currently trading at $0.07, down -7.55% on the last daily candlestick.

“Although it’s too early to draw conclusions, it seems that decision makers in the game are more excited than gamers about this new update,” he said.

Price of SLP. Image: Tradingview

