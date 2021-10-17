Luan Santana finds snake in his mansion

Luan Santana was shocked when he found a snake in his mansion in São Paulo. The animal was found in a potted plant on the porch of the singer’s house. In a video posted on social networks, the musician records the moment when employees of the condominium where he lives rescue the animal and place it in a box. In the conversation, Luan is curious to know what species the snake is.

“Boy, I got close to there. It’s big, man. It’s a tweezer, isn’t it? What snake is that? Will it be rattlesnake? They’re going to release it in the woods, calmly,” says the countryman while recording the snake inside a box. “My concern was to return the animal to its natural habitat, which was possible, since the condominium is surrounded by virgin forest and has a team prepared for rescue and care,” said the singer to G1.

In August, Luan Santana was caught having dinner with model Izabela Cunha, named as his new affair. The image was taken by a fan of the singer and circulates on social networks. Looks like romance is serious. According to columnist Fábia Oliveira, the couple enjoyed the Stankowich family circus show last weekend in disguise. In February this year, the singer had already been caught walking hand in hand with the model in a mall in the city of São Paulo.

Luan Santana confirms affair and web points Juliette

Luan Santana participated in a live hosted by Juliette and speculation about a possible romance ran wild. During the presentation, the singer was asked if he was hooking up with someone and he confirmed it.

After making the revelation, Luan was facing the paraibana and that was enough to drive fans crazy. “Juliette and Luan Santana all the time looking at each other, she looking away all embarrassed, they laughing, but he knows how to hide more. I swear, I felt sick with the soundness,” said a netizen.

“Guys… and this whole atmosphere between Juliette and Luan Santana”, commented another. “Intense exchanges of looks, holding hands several times, affectionate nickname… If Luan and Juliette aren’t having anything, why don’t they CHEMISTRY my cacti!”, declared a third.