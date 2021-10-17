Luciano Huck redoes a family photo and shows the children’s growth

The host Luciano Huck, 50 years old, took advantage of the Children’s Day to show the growth of his three children Joaquim, Benicio and Eva, fruit of your relationship with Angelica. In a post on his Instagram, the communicator reflected on the country’s inequality.

“And our children go on growing and growing and growing. And we, parents, doing everything and a little more so that in the near future they can become good adults and be happy. This October 12th, I want to reflect not only on ours, but on all of them. Of In my heart of hearts, I hope that Brazil can someday generate equal opportunities for all children in this country, regardless of where they were born. That would be our greatest gift to them. On my side, I will spare no effort to contribute as far as my voice reaches so that someday we can get there”

He paid tribute to Fausto Silva

The presenter Luciano Huck debuted on Globo Sundays after 20 years on Saturday afternoons. Right on his debut, Huck made a point of paying homage to Fausto Silva, known as Faustão.

“Talking about Domingão, you can’t help thinking about Fausto Silva. For 32 years he occupied this time. Who I’m a big fan of, who I’m a good friend of. O Faustão made a huge contribution to the Brazilian’s Sunday, by Brazilian women, captivating people in an intelligent way, with great humor, being quite generous to the artists as a whole. I would like to register here my embrace, my path, my admiration and wish for good health, above all, my best wishes for success in your new cycle. I am especially grateful to Faustão,” he said.

Afterwards, the communicator thanked Tiago Leifert for having hurriedly assumed the Super Dance of the Famous after the official announcement that Faustão would not remain at the station: “I would also like to thank Tiago Leifert, who masterfully conducted the last Sundays here at Super Dança dos Famosos. And I thank all the presenters who made Sunday a time and a day for family gatherings on Brazilian TV”, he thanked.