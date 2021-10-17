Lucy: NASA’s mission to study Jupiter’s asteroids begins with success – Science

the ship of Lucy Mission, first in history to study the Trojan asteroids of Jupiter, of the United States Aerospace Agency, the Nasa, took off this Saturday morning, 16. The expedition should last 12 years, starting in 2025 and ending in 2033. The probe, coupled to an Atlas 5 rocket from United Launch Alliance (ULA), was released this Saturday morning, on Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, at Florida.

An hour or so after launch, the mission craft separated from the rocket, according to the expedition’s Twitter profile. After thirty minutes, the spacecraft’s solar panels unwound.

Scientists hope that, in the end, the expedition will provide new clues as to how the planets in the solar system formed and what shaped their current configuration, as they believe that the rocks to be investigated are remnants of the primordial material that originated them. “Troy’s asteroids are remnants of our solar system’s early days, effectively the fossils of the planet’s formation,” explains mission principal investigator Harold Levison of the Southwest Research Institute in Boulder, Colorado.

The mission is intended to be historic in many ways. In addition to being the first to target the so-called entourage of troy of jupiter, two large clumps of space rock, want to beat the record for eight asteroids visited in a single expedition. Seven Trojan asteroids and one from the main belt will be analyzed. Lucy cost about $981 million.

Lucy will also make spaceflight history in another way: she will follow a route that circles the Earth three times for gravitational assistance. Thus, it will be the first spacecraft to return to Earth’s vicinity from the outer solar system, according to NASA. To do this, the probe will use rocket boosters to maneuver in space and two rounded solar panels, each the width of a school bus, to recharge the batteries.

In the view of Thomas Zurbuchen, head of the scientific mission, the path that Lucy proposes to take is not simple. “You must be kidding. It is possible? ”, he remembers asking himself.

‘Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds’

Lucy is named after the eponymous human ancestor fossil, found in Ethiopia nearly half a century ago. The discovery, in turn, is named after a song by the Beatles, 1967, Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds. The spacecraft also carries a disk made of laboratory-grown diamonds for one of its scientific instruments.

“I’m so excited. Lucy is returning to heaven with diamonds. Johnny will love it,” Beatles drummer Ringo Starr said in a pre-recorded video for NASA, in which he took the opportunity to honor his late colleague John Lennon. “If you find anyone up there, Lucy, give them peace and love for me.”

The paleoanthropologist behind the discovery of the Lucy fossil, Donald Johanson, was thrilled to see it take off. “I will never look at Jupiter the same way,” he said. He said he was amazed at this “intersection of our past, our present and our future.”/AP, EFE and Reuters