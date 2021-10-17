Luísa and Teresa team up to put the plan into practice

In Nos Tempos do Imperador, Luísa (Mariana Ximenes) and Teresa Cristina (Letícia Sabatella) will put their rivalry aside in the name of a common goal. In the next chapters of the telenovela, on display on Globo, Pedro’s lover and wife (Selton Mello) forget about the rivalry to put a plan into practice.

In the coming weeks of Nos Tempos do Imperador, the engagement of the princesses will hold the attentions of Luísa and Teresa Cristina. The governess realizes that Leopoldina (Bruna Griphao) liked Augusto (Gil Coelho), her sister’s suitor. Unaware of this, the girl’s mother encourages Isabel (Giulia Gayoso) to stay with the boy.

Willing to win the heart of the German prince, Leopoldina begins to approach the young man, who responds to the girl’s advances. The approach will not go unnoticed by Gastão (Daniel Torres), Isabel’s other suitor, or by Luísa, who even talks to the girl about their affair.

In Nos Tempos do Imperador, Isabel makes a decision about marriage and changes Leopoldina’s destiny

In the chapter that airs on October 25th, Isabel finally announces her decision: she wants to marry Gaston. What was supposed to be a moment of joy ends up being pure suffering for Leopoldina, who is devastated when she learns of Augusto’s refusal to marry her. The boy argues that his family would not accept his union with the other princess.

In this way, Leopoldina, who was running away from marriage in every way, will suffer with the rejection of her lover and beg for Luísa’s help. The girl will also be comforted by Isabel, who tells her sister that if Augusto really loves her, he will face the family to be with Pedro’s daughter.

Obstinate to help the girl, the Countess of Barral will do everything to unite her with Augusto. He even joins Teresa Cristina, his declared foe, who also starts to root for the couple. With unconditional support from both of them, the boy will steal a kiss from Leopoldina and will take the courage to ask her to marry him in the next chapters.