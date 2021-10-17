Luiz Felipe explains expulsion after Lazio win over Inter: “It was an innocent act” | italian football

Defender Luiz Felipe, from Lazio, drew attention last Saturday when he was sent off after Lazio’s victory over Inter Milan, by 3-1, in the eighth round of the Italian Championship. The Brazilian received the red card for celebrating by jumping on the back of former teammate Joaquin Correa, now an Internazionale player, after 90 minutes. The defender explained that “it was an innocent act”.
– I apologize to those who felt offended and make it clear that I did not try, in any way, to disrespect him, with other athletes or with the Internazionale institution and its passionate fans. It was an innocent act, of a person who has a huge affection for “Tucu” – said the player.
Luiz Felipe, from Lazio, celebrates on the back of former teammate Joaquin Correa, now at Inter
A Lazio player since 2016, the defender played with Joaquin Correa for three seasons in the Roman team. The Brazilian claims to have a strong friendship with the Argentine player, who moved to Internazionale at the start of the current season. He acknowledges, however, that he was exalted in the celebration.
– It is important to make it clear that I respect Internazionale or any other club. We are all professionals, who are working in pursuit of our goals, and would never lack respect with another fellow professional. At the end of the match, I ended up jumping on the back of “Tucu” because he is one of the great friends that football has given me. Our families are friends and we have always been very close. There, what I most wanted was to give him a hug and joke about the result, as our friendship allows, but I got excited. Perhaps, on second thought, it was not the best time or the most appropriate place – concluded the player.
With the victory, Lazio now has 14 points and is now fifth in the Italian Championship. The defeat took the current champion Internazionale from being unbeaten in the competition. The Milan team remained with 17 points in third place and could see the leader Napoli distance themselves in the complement of the eighth round.