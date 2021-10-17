Madonna’s daughter talks about her mother and her ways

Lourdes Maria, 24, said the reason she started to gain independence was the controlling attitude of her mother, Madonna.

“My mother is a control freak, and she controlled me my whole life. I needed to be completely independent from her once I graduated from high school,” Lourdes told Interview Magazine.

She explained, “Obviously, I grew up with extreme privileges. There’s no denying that. But I think my mom saw all these other famous people’s kids and said, ‘My kids aren’t going to be like that.’ they pay for things, it gives them an edge over you.”

Lourdes, who recently paraded for Versace, also spoke about what her mother thinks about her arrival in the fashion industry.

“She says a lot, ‘Proceed with caution and think about how you want to be known.’ I’ve thought about this a lot recently, because as a model, you’re basically relying on how you look. It can seem very overwhelming and can potentially cause a lot of insecurity. Obviously , you won’t look the same all your life,” he said.

“My mother insists a lot on making me think about how I want to be known beyond my appearance. That’s not why I want people to remember me,” concluded the model.