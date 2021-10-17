Malagueta breaks his face and ‘loses’ his son with betrayal from the past; know · TV news

A hard truth about Monica’s (Julia Lund) past will fall like a bucket of cold water on Malagueta’s (Marcelo Serrado) head in Pega Pega. The commander of the seven o’clock telenovela millionaire robbery will be willing to redeem himself for believing that he is the father of his ex-girlfriend’s son. He will even offer money for the bandit to run away with her husband and leave the boy in his care, only to discover that he has been betrayed.

In last Friday’s chapter (15), Eric’s assistant (Mateus Solano) met the five-year-old boy that Mônica makes a point of hiding. The math is simple: the period when the boy was generated coincides with the time when Malagueta and the bandit were together.

It will be shortly before Evandro’s wife (Paulo Vilhena) flees that the truth about the boy’s paternity will come to light. “I came to get my things that were still here. And I came to meet Evandro. We’re going to run away together”, informs the thief, who will return in hiding to the village where her husband lives.

“I brought the money,” Malagueta will say, willing to help Monica escape. “Who is this guy?”, Evandro will ask. “I am the father of her child,” the ex-concierge will announce. “I brought more than you asked for. And there’s one more thing: I want to be with the boy”, he will demand.

Knowing the full truth of the woman’s past, Evandro will realize that she was involved in a sordid plot. “I can’t believe you’re doing this, Monica. You’re being cruel. I still knew that side of you,” the boy will say, before putting her against the wall: “Are you going to tell? Or would you rather I tell you?” .

Malagueta will repeat that he intends to keep the boy. “I will not let you take my child with you,” he will insist. “Joao is not your son. The boy is the son of the Penivete [Paulo Hamilton]”, will dump Evandro, in the chapter scheduled to air from the 25th.

Upon hearing the name of the thief from Timóteo’s gang (Cacá Amaral) who was run over by a car, Marcelo Serrado’s character will discover that he was betrayed by Mônica and will “lose” the son he never had. His revenge will be giving up the money that would help his escape.

Pega Pega (2017) won a “special edition” to fill the hole left after the final stretch of Salve-se Quem Puder (2020). Como Mais Vida, Melhor, the next unpublished soap opera in the 7pm range, was postponed because it is being recorded with security protocols that slow down the execution process. Globo set the premiere of Mauro Wilson’s plot for November 22nd.

Learn all about the upcoming chapters of soap operas with the Noveleiros podcast

Hear “#79 – First Great Magpie Mystery Revealed!” on Spreaker.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube and watch videos with revelations of what will happen in Império and other soap operas.