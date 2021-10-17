Man arrested after using snake to kill wife – International

An Indian man was sentenced to double life in prison after killing his wife with a snake. The 25-year-old woman was found dead inside her home located in Anchal, Kollam, India. The case was filed on May 7, 2020, but the ruling was not released until this week.

Police suspected 28-year-old Sooraj Kumar after Uthra’s (wife) family said he began harassing them for a dowry of about US$20,000 (more than R$100,000) than the woman needed to return it, as well as a new car.

According to the NY Post, Kumar released a highly venomous Russell viper snake on his wife Uthra, leaving her in hospital for nearly two months, prosecutors told the newspaper.

The woman then went to recover at her parents’ house in Kollam, in the southern state of Kerala. During this period, he got another snake from a snake handler and threw it at Uthra while she slept. This time, the reptile’s bite killed the 25-year-old.

Kumar pleaded not guilty, but police said his phone records showed he was in contact with snake handlers and watched internet videos about snakes prior to the murder. Still, according to prosecutors, the Indian stayed in the room with his wife after the snake bit her and continued his morning routine the next day.

According to ABC News, Kumar’s family was accused of conspiracy after part of his wife’s gold was found buried near his home, days after the murder.

Sooraj was arrested in late 2020 and prosecutors reportedly asked for the death penalty, however this week he was given a double life sentence and was sentenced to pay a fine of 500,000 Indian rupees (R$36,372.97).