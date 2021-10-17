Manchester City vs Burnley: See Lineups and Where to Watch Premier League Match Live

Top Stories

In this Saturday (16) Live Football brings the duel between teams from Manchester City and Burnley in departure valid by eighth round gives Premier League, the first division of English Championship. Thus, the game location will be the Ethirad Stadium, Manchester. Finally, the duel starts at 11:00 am (Brasilia time).

while the Citizens are in third place and follow on the heels of Premier League leaders; you Clarets fight for important points to climb some positions in the league table of the English league.

Live Football: Manchester City in Third Place

For conversation starters; the Citizens arrive at this duel expecting to catch up with Chelsea leader in this round of competition. That is, the team led by Pep Guardiola is in second place, two points behind leaders Chelsea. Thus, City drew with Liverpool in the last round; and missed the top two in the table. Finally, the celestial team tries to retake the same stride as the opponents at the top of the table.

Premier League: Burnley in the sticking zone

On the other hand, the Clarets team continues to struggle to remain in the first division of English football. This is because, after seven rounds played; Burnley are in the Premier League relegation zone. In other words, the third from bottom in the table puts the team in danger at the beginning of the season. Therefore, it is essential for Burnley to gain points in these next rounds.

Broadcast – Where to watch Manchester City vs Burnley live

Thus, the exhibition of live football this Saturday (16/10) with the duel between Manchester City and Burnley; it will be on FOX Sports, ESPN and Star +.

Factsheet – Manchester City x Burnley

Phase/Tournament: 8th round – Premier League (English Championship)

Date: 10/16/2021

Hour: 11:00 am (Brasilia time)

Local: Ethirad Stadium, Manchester (ING)

Arbitration: Martin Atkinson (ENG)

Assistants: Constantine Hatzidakis and Peter Kirkup (ING)

Where to watch: FOX Sports, ESPN and Star+

Likely Manchester City: Steffen; Walker, Rui Dias, Laporte and Cancelo; Rodri, De Bruyne and Foden; Grealish, B. Silva and Mahrez. Technician: Pep Guardiola

Likely Burnley: Pope; Lowton, Taylor, Tarkowski and Collins; Brownhill, McNeal, Westwood and Cornet; Wood and Vydra. Technician: Sean Dyche

