Manchester City wins with goals from Bernardo Silva and De Bruyne and glue to Liverpool

Manchester City beat Burnley 2-0 and past Liverpool in the Premier League

Without Ederson and Gabriel Jesus, who were with the Brazilian team on FIFA dates, the Manchester City had no difficulties to beat the Burnley 2-0 at Etihad Stadium, by Premier League. The goals were scored by Bernardo Silva and Kevin de Bruyne.

The match, valid for the eighth round of the English, this Saturday (16/10), had exclusive broadcast for Star+ subscribers.

Championship status

With the result, Manchester City remains in the third position of the English with 17 points, one less than runner-up Liverpool. O Chelsea, that has 19 points, is at the top of the table.

Burnley, who is in the relegation zone, is in 18th place, with three points.

Best moments

The game

Manchester City had a lot of possession in the first and created good chances in attack, but only scored one goal. Goalkeeper Pope made great saves and was largely responsible for Burnley not being thrashed.

The hosts opened the scoring after 11 minutes into the first half. After exchanging passes from Guardiola’s team, Phil Foden finished low for Pope’s good defense. On the rebound, Bernardo Silva entered the small area and completed it to the goal.

The visitors had a lot of difficulties to react, but they brought a lot of danger to the opponents. At 21, Cornet received a shot from the edge of the area and kicked, but goalkeeper Steffen made a great save.

In the second stage Mahrez played on the right with De Bruyne. After a defense hit inside the area, the Belgian hit a left foot bomb in Pope’s right corner.

upcoming games

City will return to the field away from home for the Champions League against Club Brugge-BEL, on Tuesday (10/19), at 1:45 pm (GMT). On Saturday (10/23), Guardiola’s team will visit Brighton, at 1:30 pm, in a game valid for the Premier League, with broadcast for the ESPN at the Star+.

Burnley will visit Southampton, on Saturday, at 11 am, for the English.

Datasheet

Manchester City 2 x 0 Burnley

GOALS: Manchester City: Bernardo Silva and De Bruyne

MANCHESTER CITY: Steffen, João Cancelo, Stones, Laporte (Rúben Dias), Aké, Rodri, Bernardo Silva (Palmer), De Bruyne (Fernandinho), Mahrez, Foden and Sterling

Technician: Josep Guardiola

BURNLEY: Pope, Lowton, Tarkowski, Collins, Pieters, Brownhill, Cork (Gudmundsson), Westwood, McNeil, Cornet (Barnes) and Wood (Jay Rodríguez)

Technician: Sean Dyche