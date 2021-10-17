Mancini calls 23 for re-debut. Douglas Costa is doubt

Vagner Mancini listed 23 players for his debut as Grêmio coach, in a game against Juventude, on Sunday (17). The list has the return of Diogo Barbosa and Luiz Fernando, absent from the last matches of the Brazilian Championship, and five names from the base outside. Douglas Costa, called up for the match, is under observation due to tonsillitis. Today (16), the attacking midfielder showed an improvement in his clinical condition.

Grêmio and Juventude play on Sunday (17), at 6:15 pm (Brasilia time), at Arena do Grêmio. The two teams fight at the top under the Brasileirão table.

The list of related has not changed much. Mancini kept Elias, called up for the game against Fortaleza on Wednesday (13), in the group. The striker is the top scorer in the Brazilian Under-23 category, and entered the end of the game in Ceará.

The new coach has not removed any players who have played frequently this season. But young Guilherme Guedes, Fernando Henrique, Sarará, Jhonata Robert and Victor Bobsin were not called up. Guedes, by the way, was the holder of the Grêmio against Fortaleza. His choice also included the suspension of Rafinha, who was sent off in the previous match, against Santos, in Vila Belmiro.

Rafinha, Thiago Santos and Douglas Costa, absent from the game at Castelão, return naturally. Mathias Villasanti also appears on the list, after serving with the Paraguayan national team.

Attacking midfielder Douglas Costa, incidentally, reported symptoms of tonsillitis and was treated on Friday. UOL Esporte found that today (16) the shirt 10 trained normally, but remains under observation for the match.