Marathon runner victim of femicide was frequently raped, says friend – 10/16/2021

Kenyan marathon runner Agnes Tirop, who was found dead at home on Tuesday (12), had already reported episodes of domestic violence by her then-husband, Emmanuel Rotich — the main suspect in the crime. O UOL Sport found, through social networks, a close friend of the athlete. She provided the report with details of the attacks Agnes had experienced before her death, but, out of fear, asked not to be identified.

According to the friend, the athlete was in an abusive relationship — one filled with jealousy and control. Agnes had reported to her, more than once, that she had been assaulted by Rotich. However, it was after the Tokyo Olympics that discussions between the two became more frequent.

Upon returning to Iten, where she lived with her husband, Agnes discovered that Rotich had had extramarital affairs while she was away. When confronting him, the athlete would have been, once again, attacked. Also according to her friend, Agnes left home after this discussion and started to live temporarily in a camp. While preparing for new competitions, the marathon runner would have listened to advice from people close to her to try to reconcile with her husband.

On Monday night (11), the friend recalls, Rotich called Agnes and invited his wife to watch the Boston marathon with him at home. The next day, the athlete was found dead. Neighbors reported during the investigation that they overheard an argument the night before the crime.

parents confirm abuse

Agnes’ parents told the local press that the relationship between their daughter and her husband had always been troubled. They also confirmed that it was not the first time that the athlete was raped by him – Rotich was described by Agnes’ father, Vincent Tirop, as “abusive and controlling”.

Vincent he also said that he already denounced his son-in-law once, because he disappeared with Agnes five years ago. The athlete’s then boyfriend convinced her to abandon her studies and sell a piece of land her father had bought for her.

The family speculates that the motive for the murder was financial interest, since, according to the parents, the assets accumulated by the daughter would be in the name of Rotish.

The murder

Agnes Tirop was found dead in the house where she lived with her husband last Tuesday, after the athlete’s father registered her disappearance. The marathon runner’s body was on a bed in the bedroom, with a knife wound in the neck. The local police chief Tom Makori, he said, at a press conference, that there was a lot of blood in the place.

Rotich was on the run for two days — he was found and arrested on Thursday (14) off the coast of Kenya while trying to flee the country. Before disappearing, the suspect called the victim’s parents and apologized for “an accident that caused”.

Kenya’s director of criminal investigations, George Kinote, said in an official statement that the local police’s next objective is to understand what motivated the athlete’s murder.

twice world medalist

At 25, Agnes Tirop was considered a rising star in Kenyan athletics. She had just broken the 10km world record in an all-female race a month ago — in a time of 30 minutes and 1 second, in Herzogenaurach, Germany.

At the Tokyo Olympic Games, the athlete finished the 5,000 m race in fourth place. In 2017 and 2019, she won world bronze in the 10,000m; in 2015, she became world cross country champion.

“Kenya lost a diamond. She was one of the athletes who progressed most quickly on the international stage, thanks to her excellent performance on the track,” lamented the Kenya Athletics Federation in a statement. “We are continuing to work to elucidate the circumstances of his death,” the note continued.

Kenya’s president, Uhuru Kenyatta, also paid tribute to the athlete: “It is disturbing, extremely sad, to lose such a young and promising athlete who, at 25, had already glorified our country for her track successes. Her death is even more difficult. to accept because Agnes, a Kenyan heroine, was the victim of a cowardly and selfish criminal act,” she lamented in a statement.

* With information from Reuters agency