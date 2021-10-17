Marcos Mion jokes at Caldeirão and quotes Luciano Huck

During the cauldron this Saturday (16), Marcos Mion made a joke with the former show host, the Lucian Huck, which now features the Sunday.

On stage of the program, he received Welver Rodrigues during the frame have or not and joked when the participant pretended to be crying in the middle of one of the games.

“Welder cried. Are you thinking I’m Luciano Huck, dammit?“, said the presenter. On social networks, internet users soon noticed the presenter’s reference, since Angelica’s husband is known for focusing on emotion in the paintings.

“Mion making fun of Huck’s whining? best presentedr”, wrote one. “Mion doesn’t let me miss the #caldeirao on Saturday afternoons anymore, always a good laugh guaranteed!“, opined another. “Still not believing that Marcos Mion put this“, said a third.

“Welder cried out! Are you thinking I’m Luciano shuck, guys!” 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 Still not believing that the @marcosmion put this #Cauldron — Ale Camargo 😷🆘🔥🍷🌹 (@eualecamargo) October 16, 2021