Marina’s team says pawns made fun of her accent

by

Marina’s official team spoke on Twitter about what happened, saying that the pedestrians complained about the influencer’s accent and that they wouldn’t let it go.

The repercussion of the positioning was negative, and some fans of A Fazenda pointed out that the participants only complained about Marina’s voice, and not about her accent, so there was no xenophobia.

With the repercussions, Dayane’s team also took a stand on the case. They posted the video in question and pointed out that Day spoke only of Marina’s voice, not her accent.

Rico’s official profile did justice to the participant and responded to Marina’s team’s accusation in a mocking way, arguing that there was no xenophobia.

After Day and Rico’s team pronouncements, Marina’s official profile backtracked and said the pawns only complained about the influencer’s voice, not her accent.

