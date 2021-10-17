Marina’s team says pawns made fun of her accent

Marina’s official team spoke on Twitter about what happened, saying that the pedestrians complained about the influencer’s accent and that they wouldn’t let it go.
[+] that there are several variations and regional characteristics. All loaded with history and cultural value, and not a reason for jokes.
Furthermore, we cannot control our voice tone, nor do we have the right to complain about anyone else’s.
— Marina Ferrari (@marinaferrariof) October 17, 2021
The repercussion of the positioning was negative, and some fans of A Fazenda pointed out that the participants only complained about Marina’s voice, and not about her accent, so there was no xenophobia.
the voice of the marina is really boring. and that doesn’t even have anything to do with accent, region or xenophobia. the voice is really unbearable
— k?ik (@tuitakaik) October 17, 2021
There is a big difference in not liking the voice and not liking the accent, Juliette really suffered xenophobia because they mocked her accent, Marina didn’t, Day just said “que voice en” because she let out a very thin scream. Forcibly stop a serious matter just to promote your fav.
— Gabi (@badgabbs) October 17, 2021
I’m amazed at this mobilization to say that the marina suffers xenophobia because of the VOICE. where were you to defend tays last year??????????
— I lived. (@tuit4reality) October 17, 2021
With the repercussions, Dayane’s team also took a stand on the case. They posted the video in question and pointed out that Day spoke only of Marina’s voice, not her accent.
Hi admin, how are you? I agree with you about the regional characteristics of each one, but I don’t think you saw the video that you’re referring to, so I brought it here for you. In the video there is a high-pitched scream, and only the voice is echoed. No accent or region was mentioned. pic.twitter.com/Kcw5sWFdyJ
— Dayane Mello (@daymelloreal) October 17, 2021
Rico’s official profile did justice to the participant and responded to Marina’s team’s accusation in a mocking way, arguing that there was no xenophobia.
After Day and Rico’s team pronouncements, Marina’s official profile backtracked and said the pawns only complained about the influencer’s voice, not her accent.
To rectify: specifically today, only Marina’s voice was spoken.
We refer to all episodes, in general, that we won’t pass up.
As we speak, it is not from today. https://t.co/ykr9K9UBeX
— Marina Ferrari 🏎 (@marinaferrariof) October 17, 2021
