Marriage to the Blind Brazil: Fine of R$100 thousand, ignored couples and scolding from the team; know what the reality show didn’t show!

The reality show “Marriage à Cegas Brasil” debuted on Netflix on October 6th and is already coming to an end, ready to reveal the couples who went up to the altar. However, some details will not be transmitted on the streaming platform. This Saturday (16), Splash, from UOL portal, spoke with some sources on the program, who revealed unusual situations that were left out of the first season…

Only five couples will have their stories shown. Behind the scenes, one of the main mysteries is why the other couples, who also bonded, won’t have the chance to go on the long-awaited honeymoon. The assumption of those involved is that there is an “editorial choice” by couples that can generate visibility for the program and engagement with the public.

Continues after Advertising

The fact is that when signing the contract, the participants already knew that they were running the risk of not going through with it. The question is what criteria were used to define couples. The unapproved pairs were Anna Arraes and Bruno Brych, Pamella Sousa and Gustavo Mester, Ana Gaudêncio and Alexis Martinho, Aline Moraes and Diego Pasquini, and Priscila Pitman and Victor Varella. These only recorded the “meeting” with their partners and returned to the hotel in which they were confined. Only those approved went on their honeymoon.

Some of the participants who did not advance in the program made it clear that they had found their “loves” and also did not understand the choice of production. Aline Moraes, for example, posted a photo with Diego Pasquini, delivering the romance lived between them. “We don’t know why our story, as well as many others, is not shown”, he wrote. However, Splash found that after the “clues”, they got a little “scolding” from the reality team because of a confidentiality agreement. “The fine is BRL 100,000 and they can still charge damages they believe they have”, handed the insider.

Another detail revealed by the publication is that even with the parties, dinners and dance classes shown in the program, there was an internal request for couples not to spend “absurd amounts” in the events, which were only to “test” the chemistry of the pairs. Still on the issue of values, Splash said that participants were paid for “program phases”. All received for the cabins and the ten that followed, also received for the next phase.

The relationship of the presenters, Camila Queiroz and Klebber Toledo, with the participants was also not shown during the season, despite the two having already admitted how excited they were about the new phase. The source said that the actors really got involved and talked a lot with everyone away from the camera: “They were concerned about each couple that was formed, they were excited, they interacted. They were very cute with each one and vibrated with the recorded scenes”.

Sought by the publication, Netflix said it would not comment on the revelations. In the last episodes of the reality show, which will air on October 20, Rodrigo Vaisemberg and Dayanne Feitoza, Nanda Terra and Thiago Rocha, Carol Macedo and Hudson Mendes, Ana Prado and Shayan, and Luana Braga and Lissio Fiod will have their outcomes revealed. What’s up? Will we have a wedding?