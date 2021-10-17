Marshal Rondon records another death due to complications from Covid-19 – Portal Rondon

The epidemiology sector of the Municipal Health Department released today (16), around 8:30 pm, the daily bulletin of Covid-19 cases in Marechal Cândido Rondon.

This bulletin registered another death as a result of Covid-19. About this death, the health department issued the following note:

DEATH 152:

Female, 73 years old. He went to the Emergency Care Unit (UPA) on September 19, reporting that the symptoms of hyposaturation, fever, nausea, weakness, cough, shortness of breath and chills started on the same date. The collection of the antigen test occurred on 20/09, with a positive result. The RT-PCR exam was also collected on this date, with a diagnosis confirming that it was Covid-19 released on 22/09. The patient was transferred to the Hospital de Palotina on 21/09, where the death was registered on 15/10. Comorbidities: Hypertension and diabetes.

The daily bulletin registers 57 active cases. Among these cases, at the moment, one person from Rondônia is receiving clinical care at the UPA or hospitals, six people from Rondônia are in the ICU and 50 residents are in isolation at home.

Today (16), the municipality monitors 146 people and has 27 suspected cases, these Rondonenses are waiting for the test results to confirm or rule out the disease. Regarding suspected cases, none of the people from Rondônia are in the ICU and one is receiving clinical care in the UPA or Hospitals.

In total, the municipality has 7,519 cases of Covid-19 and 7,310 people are already recovered.

See the updated bulletin:

Rondon Portal