Mauro Iguatu shines again and Campinense guarantees a spot in Serie C

Goalkeeper Mauro Iguatu returned to shine. In another decision, the shirt 1 of Raposa scored the goal in the last penalty that guaranteed the victory by 4 to 2 over América-RN, consequently vacating for the Serie C of the 2022 Brazilian Nationals, after 10 years.

In the normal time of the match played at Estádio Amigão, in Campina Grande, the two teams repeated the score from 0 to 0 in the first leg. In the penalty shootout, Campinense was more efficient and won, guaranteeing a spot in the semifinal of the Series D of the Brazilian Nationals and, also, their return to the Series C in 2022.

Aparecidense-GO also advanced to the semifinals of the fourth division and ensure their presence in Serie C, after eliminating Uberlândia-MG, with victory and a draw in both matches.

They scored for Campinense, Cleinton, Anselmo, Matheus Régis and Mauro IGuatu. Dione missed the first charge. For America, they converted Patrick Allan and Erick Varão. Lefty and Roni wasted.

Campinense and América played a very balanced game during the 90 minutes. With chances of goals on each side. Therefore, the score ended as in the first leg, in Natal, in 0-0.

In the penalty shootout, the third for Fox in the season, the great performance of goalkeeper Mauro Iguatu once again prevailed, which was cheered by around 4,000 fans, who returned to the stadium.

Datasheet

Campinas

Mauro Iguatu, Felipinho, Michel Bennech (Cleiton), Itallo and Filipe Ramon; Rafinha (Josilson), Serginho Paulista, Marcelinho (Dione) and Fábio Lima (Juliano); Marcos Nunes (Matheus Régis) and Anselmo. Technician – Ranielle Ribeiro

America-RN

Reynaldo, Felipinho (Roni), Jean Pierre, Rômulo and Iranílson (Leozinho); Wellington Cézar, Luís Henrique, Erick Varão and Esquerdinha; Alvinho (Patrick Allan) and Mazinho (Weslley Smith). Technician: Renatinho Potiguar

Goals –

Yellow card -Luís Henrique (A)

Referee -Paulo Roberto Alves Júnior (PR)

Assistants – Victor Hugo Imazu dos Santos and Sidmar dos Santos Meurer (PR)

Video referee – Adriano Milczvski (CBF-PR)

AVAR – Luciano Roggenbaum (CBF-PR)