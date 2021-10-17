MC Gui, Erasmo, Tiago, Val and Sol do the Fire Test

Sunday is Fire Test at the headquarters of A Fazenda 13 and the pedestrians who will compete already have names: MC Gui, Erasmo, Tiago, Valentina and Solange.

Pedestrians could draw yellow, red or orange balls. Whoever got the yellow one won the right to participate in the race, and whoever got the red one was already out.

Dynho, Erasmo, Tiago and Valentina were the lucky ones with the yellow ball. However, as Dynho took the test last week, he couldn’t participate again and gave his ball to MC Gui.

Adriane Galisteu announced that one more pawn would have the chance to perform the race, and this fifth one would be unanimously chosen by the four chosen pawns. The group opted for Solange Gomes.

The only orange ball was drawn by Sthe and, if the four did not reach a consensus, she would be responsible for choosing the fifth participant in the competition.

Earlier, Galisteu announced that the power of the red flame is already chosen: the owner of this power will have to nullify the vote of five pawns during the formation of this week’s swidden.