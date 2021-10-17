Medical Society criticizes ban on selling slimming drugs

Photo: Reproduction/Pexels





The Brazilian Society of Endocrinology and Metabolism (SBEM) criticized the ban on the sale of slimming drugs. The decision was released by the Superior Federal Court (STF) last Thursday (14).

In a statement, the association stated that there is no description of damage to the health caused by drugs such as sibutramine and recommended the maintenance of the use of the drug to patients under medical follow-up.

“SBEM expects Anvisa to work carefully and not incurring in reckless resolutions. We recommend the maintenance of use to patients who are medically monitored, without failing to observe the current regulations issued by the competent bodies”.

Mariana Guerra, an endocrinologist, agrees with SBEM’s position because the drug does not offer risks and the population does not have accessible alternatives.

“The study used to justify the ban did not point out that there is a risk in using this type of medication and the majority of the population is unable to afford other types of medication such as liraglutide, which costs more than R$500 per month,” he said.

The endocrinologist also states that without medication alternatives for the treatment of obesity, it is possible that the number of surgeries increase and overload the SUS.

“The Unified Health System (SUS) is no longer able to meet the demand for bariatric surgeries and with this new ban, more people will probably need to undergo the procedure. We need to understand that obesity is a disease that generates other diseases, such as diabetes by example,” he said.

The Regional Council of Medicine (CRM) was contacted by our team, but has not yet issued a position on the matter. The article will be updated as soon as there is a return.

Law that released medicines was sanctioned in 2017

The law that released these medicines was approved by Congress and sanctioned by the then president of the Chamber, Rodrigo Maia (no party-RJ), in 2017. The measure allowed for sale upon presentation of a medical prescription.

At the time, Maia temporarily assumed the chair of President of the Republic in the absence of Michel Temer. The case’s rapporteur, Kassio Nunes Marques, was against overturning the law on the grounds that Congress legislated to protect people with obesity.

Minister Edson Fachin disagreed when he stated that the definition of rules on the drug is exclusively up to the Anvisa. “The purpose of the decision taken by Anvisa is to guarantee the safety of the product intended for human health,” he said.

By 7 votes to 3, the ministers judged as irregular the provision that allowed the distribution in the country of substances such as sibutramine, amfepramone, femproporex and mazindol – drugs generally prescribed for dieters.

Anvisa, as the competent body to attest to the safety and efficacy of slimming drugs, recommended the banning of drugs in the country.