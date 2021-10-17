Mega-Sena, contest 2419: a bet hits six dozen and wins R$ 11 million | lotteries

A bet from Santos (SP) hit the six dozen of the contest 2.419 of Mega-Sena, held this Saturday night (16) in São Paulo. The player will receive R$11,509,541.30.

See the dozens drawn: 10 – 35 – 43 – 48 – 50 – 53.

The corner had 31 winning bets; each will take BRL 83,364.16

The court had 3,078 winning bets; each will receive R$1,199.42.

The next contest (2,420) will be next Tuesday (19). The prize is estimated at R$16.9 million.

To bet on Mega-Sena

Bets can be placed until 7:00 pm (Brasilia time), at any lottery in the country or on the internet, at the Caixa Econômica Federal website – accessible by cell phone, computer or other devices. You must register, be of legal age (18 years or older) and fill in your credit card number.

The probability of winning in each contest varies depending on the number of tens played and the type of bet placed. For the simple bet, with only six tens, with a price of R$ 4.50, the probability of winning the millionaire prize is 1 in 50,063,860, according to Caixa.