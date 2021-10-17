Mercedes-AMG One with a Formula 1 engine will be produced in 2022

You’ve been talking about the Mercedes-AMG One for a long time, the hypercar of the German brand that appeared there in 2017 as a concept named Project One. The super sports car was delayed more than once due to setbacks in its development phase, since had to go through several adjustments to be able to ride on the streets. But here’s good news: its production is confirmed for 2022.

Confirmation that the new Mercedes-AMG One will finally be produced came from the British website Autocar. Although there is no further information and details on when the hypercar will start rolling off the three-pointed star brand’s assembly line, we do know that all 275 units of the 2017 season Formula 1 supercar with engine have already been sold to wealthy customers around of the world, who are certainly anxious – and also somewhat frustrated by the successive delays of the model.

But the wait should make up for future owners, as the Mercedes-AMG One will come equipped with a 1.6 liter turbo V6 engine coupled with four other electric thrusters that, combined, should deliver power above 1,000 hp or even close to 1,200 hp. Two electric motors will drive the front wheels, one will be built into the turbocharger, while the fourth will be connected directly to the combustion engine. When Project One was launched four years ago, the automaker promised acceleration from 0 to 200 km/h in less than 6 seconds and a top speed in excess of 350 km/h.

Among the problems faced by Mercedes-AMG during the development of the hypercar is precisely the engine. For those who don’t know, the F1’s 1.6 turbo hybrid V6 engine is turned on at 5,000 rpm with the car stationary, which would be unfeasible in a street car, so the engine had to be adjusted to idle at 1,200 rpm . According to the manufacturer, making this adjustment was a “tremendous challenge” and it was essential to do so in order to meet the increasingly stringent emissions regulations in Europe.

In addition to the problems with the reduction of RPM levels of the 1.6 liter engine for the street car, AMG also has headaches due to the rumbling of the V6, which was originally too loud for a production vehicle. We can say that this is no problem for enthusiasts who like to hear a tuned snore coming out of the exhaust, but it should certainly be left with a noise above the limit for European laws.

Mercedes-AMG One in tests at the Nürburgring circuit

A point that caught the attention of the world presentation of the Mercedes-AMG One still as a concept was that its 1.6 turbo hybrid V6 engine would withstand a maximum run of 50,000 km, and then have to be redone by the automaker. And this feature is precisely because it is an engine adapted directly from a Formula 1 car, but that will probably not be a problem, as future owners will have to leave the hypercar as a collector’s item rather than accelerating hard through the tracks.

To have a hypercar with the same engine as the Formula 1 of Lewis Hamilton or Valteri Bottas, the value is on the same level as exclusivity: each AMG One cost R$ 2.72 million (R$ 14,800,064 at the current price) and they are already all sold. When you hit the streets, your look should get updated, after all, we’re talking about a four-year-old super sports car.