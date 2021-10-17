Michael Caine says he won’t retire yet

Actor Michael Caine, 88, clarified the latest statements and made it clear that he still does not intend to retire from the acting business.

According to representatives of the actor to Variety, the actor has studied projects and will not leave the cinema yet. Michael himself sent a communiqué to the portal, confirming the information.

With regard to retirement, I spent over 50 years waking up at 6 am to make movies and I’m not getting rid of my alarm clock!” Michael Caine in statement to Variety

The actor also talked about the subject on his twitter.

I haven’t retired and not a lot of people know that — Michael Caine (@themichaelcaine) October 16, 2021

Caine had said, in an interview with BBB Radio, that his work on “Best Sellers”, a film yet to be released, would be his last appearance in the cinema and that he would dedicate himself to a writing career.

According to the artist, he suffers from “a problem with his spine” and this affects his legs, to the point of making movement difficult. and makes it “difficult to walk”. “I wrote some books that sold well. I’m no longer an actor, I’m a writer,” he said.

Michael Caine has won two Oscars for Best Supporting Actor: the first for his performance in “Hannah and Her Sisters” (1986) and the other for “Rules of Life” (1999). He also became famous among superhero fans for bringing the butler Alfred Pennyworth to life in the Batman trilogy directed by Christopher Nolan.