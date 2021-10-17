Mileide jokes about Gui Araujo disappearing from the party

This afternoon, Mileide, Marina, Tati and Valentina were in the kitchen talking when Gui Araujo arrived and the people joked with him about the latest reality party.

“Oh, Bill, which dance floor did you go to yesterday that you didn’t call me?”, Mileide asked. “None,” replied the pawn.

Mileide continued joking: “Because we were looking for you at the club, and you lost us”. Tati joined in the joke: “Looks like you called an Uber.”

Gui Araujo explained that he had a lot of pain in his rib. Valentina advised: “Guilherme, ask to see a doctor, because the rib catches the lung, did you know?”. He replied: “Already got it”.

Earlier, in conversation with Rico, Bill revealed that he was experiencing a lot of pain in his rib and that he believed he had broken it. Rico said he needs an x-ray. The influencer has been complaining of pain for 3 days.

A Fazenda: A party at the amusement park stirs pedestrians with a sertanejo show

1 / 17 The Farm 2021: Day, Rico, Aline and Val at the amusement park party Play/Playplus two / 17 A Fazenda 2021: Fifth rural reality party has an ‘amusement park’ theme and a show by Zé Neto and Cristiano Play/PlayPlus 3 / 17 The Farm 2021: Party Decoration Amusement Park Play/Playplus 4 / 17 The Farm 2021: Sthe Matos at the amusement park party Play/Playplus 5 / 17 The Farm 2021: Rico Melquiades at the amusement park party Play/Playplus 6 / 17 The Farm 2021: Party Decoration Amusement Park Play/Playplus 7 / 17 The Farm 2021: Valentina playing at the Amusement park party Play/Playplus 8 / 17 The Farm 2021: Lary enjoying the party Play/Playplus 9 / 17 The Farm 2021: Erasmo and Tati during the party Play/Playplus 10 / 17 The Farm 2021: Amusement Park Party Decoration Play/Playplus 11 / 17 The Farm 2021: MC Gui during party Amusement park Play/Playplus 12 / 17 The Farm 2021: Aline and Marina during the funfair party Play/Playplus 13 / 17 The Farm 2021: Bil Araújo playing during the party Play/Playplus 14 / 17 The Farm 2021: Gui Araujo during the party with a sertanejo show Play/Playplus 15 / 17 The Farm 2021: Valentina Francavilla during party Play/Playplus 16 / 17 The Farm 2021: Dynho Alves during party Play/Playplus 17 / 17 The Farm 2021: Marina Ferrari during the children’s party Play/Playplus