Mobilization and encouragement mark the last training session before deciding at the Arena

Tricolor ready to face Youth this Sunday

16 OCT 2021 13:13 | Updated on OCT 16, 2021 1:13 PM

The mobilization for the path of victories to return to Grêmio again was evidenced this Saturday morning when the Grêmio squad carried out the last work before the duel against Juventude, this Sunday, at the Arena, from 18:15, valid for the Brazilian Championship.

About 50 fans, following the safety protocol imposed by the Club, had access to the CT Luiz Carvalho and promoted the traditional “alentaço” with rags, flags and instruments, supporting the group of players and the new technical committee that started its work yesterday .

On the field, coach Vagner Mancini led the tactical training forwarding the team that faces Juventude. In addition to drafting the lineup, he worked hard on the offensive and defensive set pieces. In the end, the group participated in a recreation.

Until the beginning of this afternoon, approximately 11 thousand fans had already checked-in and the expectation is that all 17 thousand tickets will be purchased.

Grêmio Rádio Umbro broadcasts the match live, from 5:15 pm, on 90.3FM and other official Tricolor platforms.

Photo: Igor Póvoa