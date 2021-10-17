Mocidade, São Clemente and Mangueira elect samba-enredo in the premiere of ‘Seleção do Samba’; meet the drum queens | famous

Choosing the samba-enredo is one of the most important moments of the year for samba schools. That’s when community representatives elect the anthem that will rock the school on Avenida in the next Carnival.

The choice, which before the pandemic took place in school courts, will reach the entire country this year. Starting on Saturday, 10/16, Globo broadcasts the choice of the sambas from all over Brazil. Special Carioca Carnival Group in the program ‘Samba Selection’.

‘Carnaval 2022’: choice of the samba-songs of the Special Group of Rio will be shown on Globo

Each week, three schools present their finalist samba trio and the winner is chosen by judges selected by each association, as per tradition. On November 13th, the complete party will be aired, with the re-presentation of the 12 official sambas of the carioca carnival.

“With the program, we are going to enjoy a sacred moment for carnival. Now, the samba world shares this moment with all of Brazil. We hope that the entire country will immerse itself in this story of emotion right away”, explains Luis Roberto, who presents the program alongside Milton Cunha and Teresa Cristina.

Grazi Massafera recorded scenes of Paloma in the soap opera 'Bom Sucesso' at Marquês de Sapucaí

The sambas that rock the parades musically translate the theme addressed by the school. But what is the difference between plot and samba-plot?

“The first thing the samba school does is decide the theme of its carnival. So the carnival person writes the master text, which is the plot. From there, there is an explanation for the composers, who transform it into verses”, explains Milton Cunha.

“With TV Globo broadcast, more people will be able to follow and experience this moment. This showcase for the whole country will be enlightening. A tense, decisive moment, but it is also a great tribute to composers, to community poets, to people who transform the text into melody and verse”, adds Milton Cunha.

Milton Cunha, Teresa Cristina and Luis Roberto

Milton has by his side the singer Teresa Cristina, in love with the universe of samba. Together, they comment on the verses that catch their attention among the finalists, but the decision is up to the judges appointed by the schools. And the community participates in this moment, represented on the jury, on the drums and on stage by master hall, flag bearer, queen of drums, some dancers and baianas.

“We still don’t have the exact idea of ​​how much we miss Carnival, but we had a sample. When the drums from the first school came on, I was already moved. That’s what I like. I was thrilled to see in the studio the people we usually see at Marquês de Sapucaí”, says Teresa Cristina.

And she also highlights what she liked most in choosing this year’s samba, different from previous carnivals:

“The three finalist sambas are sung by the same person. I liked to hear the three sambas in the same voice, they were on equal footing”, concludes the samba dancer.

Mocidade Independente de Padre Miguel chooses the samba-song that will rock the school at Carnival

In the debut program, the first schools to choose their sambas are Independent Youth of Father Miguel, which exalts the orisha Oxossi, a Saint Clement, that will honor the actor Paulo Gustavo, and the First Hose Station, which pays tribute to Topper, jamelon and Master Delegate, three of the greatest icons in its history.

‘Dona Herminia sent word!’ São Clemente chooses samba that will honor Paulo Gustavo! Hear chorus!

Know who the drum queens are:

Independent Youth of Father Miguel

Giovana Angélica is the drum queen of Mocidade Independente de Padre Miguel

the tourismologist Giovana Angelica she occupied the post of drum queen of Mocidade in 2020, when she replaced Camila Silva, who reigned for 4 years at Padre Miguel’s school. In an interview, she said that she had a difficult childhood, started working at a very young age to support herself and became a mother at an early age. She, who already held the post of muse in 2017 and 2018 at the school, said that she never saw herself as a queen until she became a reality.

See other trivia:

Giovana has some tattoos all over her body that make her even more stylish.

Giovana also loves traveling and posting photos to amazing places is up to her!

Raphaela Gomes is the drum queen of São Clemente

Raphaela Gomes debuted on the Avenue at the age of four. In 2014, at age 15, she became the queen of the São Clemente drums. She has already told in an interview that she prefers to wear costumes that are more behaved.

See other trivia:

Love being in contact with nature

The queen of São Clemente likes to renew her energies in nature. Waterfalls and beaches are some of the places she loves to be and share on her social networks.

Raphaela took advantage of the quarantine to change her look. She blew her pink hair, didn’t she, guys?

First Hose Station

Evelyn Bastos She has been the drum queen of Mangueira since 2014. At G1, she spoke about her representation in the reign of Mangueira: ‘I represent all peripheral women’.

See other trivia:

Evelyn Bastos is the drum queen of Estação Primeira de Mangueira

The queen of Mangueira is keen to appreciate where she came from. In the community, she oozes beauty and friendliness and shares photos of her look on her social networks.

Evelyn Bastos

Vain, Evelyn likes to take care of herself and took great care of her body during the pandemic.

Don’t miss out on chocolate cake and sweets

