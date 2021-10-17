More than 400 SSP agents will act in the security of the game between Manaus FC x Ypiranga

Manaus/AM – More than 400 agents from the Public Security Secretariat of Amazonas (SSP-AM) will act during the match between Manaus Futebol Clube and Ypiranga (RS), for the decisive phase of the Brazilian Championship Series C. The match marks the return of fans from Gavião to the stadiums and will be attended by 14 thousand people at the Arena da Amazônia Vivaldo Lima.

The game at the Arena da Amazônia, scheduled for Sunday (17), at 3:00 pm (Manaus time), will follow the protocol defined for the Brazilian National Team match. In the game between Brazil and Uruguay, more than 1,500 Public Security agents guaranteed the protection of the fans.

There are 419 agents, including military police, civil police, military firefighters and agents from the Specialized Traffic Operation Nucleus (Neot), from the Transit Department of Amazonas (Detran-AM), ensuring the safety of people going to the stadium.

About 44 police officers from the Specialized Policing Command (CPE) of the Amazonas Military Police (PMAM) will be carrying out internal security at the Arena da Amazônia, after opening the gates.

Internal policing will be reinforced by the 1st Shock Battalion, Special Operations Company (COE), Explosive Artifacts Management Group (Mars) and Cândido Mariano Ostensive Rounds (Rocam). Fans must respect all protocols, such as social distancing, wearing a mask and not carrying sharp objects.

At the entrance, all 14 thousand fans must undergo a personal search, with glasses, cans, bottles and glass objects being prohibited.

A forecast of 780 public servants from the State and the Municipality of Manaus must act in public security, in the area of ​​health and sanitary surveillance, as well as in traffic control and street vendors.