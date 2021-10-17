More than half of the municipalities in RJ had no deaths due to Covid at the end of September | Health

Tânia Rêgo/Brazil Agency More than half of the municipalities in RJ had no deaths from Covid at the end of September

For the first time since the beginning of the weekly release of the Covid-19 risk map by the State Health Department (SES), in July 2020, all municipalities in Rio are at low risk of disease transmission (yellow flag). In addition, at the end of September, more than half of the cities in Rio de Janeiro had no deaths caused by the coronavirus. In the capital, historically responsible for most cases and deaths in the state, authorities assess that the situation of the pandemic is “under control”, something unprecedented since the arrival of the disease in the city.

The indicators are even a relief after almost 20 months of pandemic and 67,342 deaths. Forty-eight of the 92 cities in the state did not register deaths caused by the disease in the period from 19 to 25 September, which corresponds to epidemiological week 38, as shown by figures taken from the SES panel. In addition, during the month that passed between weeks 34 and 38 (August 22 to September 25), 16 municipalities were free from deaths caused by the coronavirus.

According to the state’s 52nd risk map, Rio had yesterday “the best epidemiological assessment” since the first edition of the study: a 40% drop in new admissions for severe acute respiratory syndrome (SRAG) between epidemiological weeks 37 (out of 12 from September to September 18th) and 39 (from September 26th to October 2nd). During this period, there was also a reduction in the number of deaths of 39%. The setback of approximately two weeks for the analysis of indicators is due to possible delays in updating the data.

In the assessment of the State Secretary of Health, Alexandre Chieppe, the positive numbers result from the effect of vaccination. Between epidemiological weeks 37 and 39, more than two million doses of vaccines were applied in the state. “It is important to explain that our study does not only assess hospitalizations and deaths”, informed the secretary.

The capital is on the same path. The number of new hospitalizations for SRAG has dropped 65% in public facilities in the past two months, according to the city’s 41st epidemiological bulletin. The sustained drop – which is still observed in indicators such as confirmed cases, deaths and care in the public network – motivated the municipal secretary of Health, Daniel Soranz, to say yesterday that “for the first time in the entire pandemic, the situation is under control” in the municipality.

“It is the first time since the beginning of the pandemic that we can say that we have a situation under control. We have a drop in indicators that has been sustained for seven weeks. And the numbers of cases and hospitalizations are falling more and more,” he said.

All 33 Administrative Regions of the city follow with “moderate” risk assessment for disease transmission, the lowest of three classification levels, for the fourth consecutive week. Mayor Eduardo Paes pointed out that the current outlook is the best one can have during a pandemic.

“Lower than that, only at the end of the pandemic. We look forward to the moment when we will not need to disclose this map, but it will take a while,” he said.

Experts support the assessment that Rio’s epidemiological scenario has improved considerably. But, for the epidemiologist Diego Xavier, from Fiocruz, the city should wait until the drop in indicators stops naturally when it reaches a minimum level, to say that the SARS-COV-2 epidemic in Rio is under control.

“We will only have the epidemic under control when we reach an endemic stage. In other words, the disease will not go away. It will continue to happen at an acceptable basal level, and then we will have to discuss what is acceptable, how many people “may” die in a certain period of time”, he explains.

Epidemiologist Leonardo Bastos, one of the developers of the InfoGripe Bulletin, also from Fiocruz, said that the fact that many municipalities in Rio have not registered deaths by Covid-19 within a week is due to vaccination.

“With the current level of circulation of people, it was to be expected a proportional increase in the indicators, which, thanks to vaccination, was not confirmed”, he evaluates.

The good results are concentrated in municipalities in the interior. Some are already starting to convert beds and demobilize resources whose purpose was to support the demand generated by the pandemic. This is the case of Quissamã, in Norte Fluminense, who completed 72 hours on Wednesday afternoon without hospitalizations for SRAG.

Reference unit for the treatment of Covid-19 in the city, the Mariana Maria de Jesus hospital once had 17 ICU beds and 20 exclusive infirmary beds for the care of patients with the disease, but now it only has ten of each. Unit director, physician Francisco Oliveira attributes the change to different factors.

“What really makes the difference is prevention: the mask, the distance, in addition, of course, to vaccination. We are now reaping the fruits of the broad immunization campaign and, more than that, of raising people’s awareness,” he says.

The vaccine also emptied ICUs and wards in the capital, which yesterday registered 245 admissions, the lowest number since April 2020, weeks after the start of the pandemic. With the reduction in hospitalizations, the largest referral unit in the treatment of Covid-19 in the State of Rio, Ronaldo Gazolla, was converted into a general hospital at the end of September.

“I think that, if the beds are really empty, it’s better to release them for other diseases. However, it is important that there is some kind of real-time monitoring to quickly reassemble Covid’s bed, if necessary, to minimize losses,” says Leonardo Bastos.