Most of those infected with Sars-CoV-2 will have a long Covid, study alerts – Galileu Magazine

More than half of those infected with Sars-CoV-2 will have a long Covid, study says (Photo: Christian Erfurt/Unsplash)

More than half of all people diagnosed with Covid-19 will experience symptoms of the disease for up to six months after recovery, known as long Covid. The finding is from a new study by the Faculty of Medicine, University of Pennsylvania, in the United States, published this Wednesday (13) in the journal Jama Network.

The researchers evaluated 57 reports that encompass data from nearly 250,000 adults and children diagnosed with Sars-CoV-2 between December 2019 and March 2021. Of the total number, most live in high-income countries, 79% were hospitalized. and the average age is 54 years. In addition to the typical symptoms observed during the infection, such as tiredness, shortness of breath and loss of taste and smell, at least one in every two patients recovered manifested symptoms within one to six months after the onset of the disease.

Discomforts included difficulty concentrating, anxiety disorder, and cardiovascular problems such as chest pain and palpitations. Persistent vomiting, diarrhea, poor appetite, stomach pain and difficulty breathing were also reported.

“These findings confirm what many health professionals and Covid-19 survivors have been claiming: that adverse health effects caused by Covid-19 may remain,” study lead co-author Vernon Chinchilli said in a statement.

It is not yet known exactly why the symptoms persist for so long. Experts hypothesize that long Covid could be related to increased production of antibodies directed at the body’s own tissues, persistent infection or reinfection.

In the case of neurological disorders, the presence of Sars-CoV-2 in the nervous system could justify the prolongation of the loss of taste and smell, the decrease in concentration and impacts on memory, for example.

The team of scientists called for governments and public health organizations to be prepared for the large number of Covid-19 survivors who will still need care. According to them, the best way to improve the quality of life of those recovered will be early intervention in the problems that arise. The researchers predict an increase in the flow of patients with psychiatric and cognitive problems in people who were healthy before the new coronavirus infection.

“The battle with Covid doesn’t end with recovery from acute infection,” says Paddy Ssentongo, a professor at the university’s Center for Neural Engineering. But he also points a way: “Vaccination is our best ally to avoid getting sick from Covid-19 and to reduce the risk of long-term illness even in the presence of a different infection.”