Multishow 2021 Award: meet and vote for the Duo of the Year nominees! | 2021 Multishow Award

Ana Vitoria , Henrique & Juliano , Israel & Rodolff , Jorge & Matthew and Ze Neto & Cristiano : these are the ones for Double of the Year at the 2021 Multishow Award !

The start for voting was given by IZA, which features this year’s ceremony, and by Auntie Muller, presenter of Multishow, during the ‘High hours‘, at TV Globo.

Titi Müller and IZA Announce nominees for Double of the Year at Multishow Awards

This year, the duo released ‘Cor’, their fifth studio album. Owners of hits like ‘Trevo’, ‘Pupila’, ‘Fica’ and ‘Amarelo, Azul e Branco’, among many others, the singers were nominated in the same category in 2019 and 2020. Good luck, girls!

‘Arranhão’ and ‘A Maior Saudade’ are just some of the great successes of Henrique & Juliano, who have also been nominated for ‘Dupla do Ano’ in previous editions of the Multishow Award. Who out there is already cheering for the brothers?

Their hit ‘Cherry Lipstick’, which earned Israel & Rodolffo the first nomination for the Multishow Award. Will Goiânia’s friends debut at the awards with the right foot? Good luck!

They won the 2020 Duo of the Year trophy and are back in the category. Owners of hits like ‘Exchange’, ‘Paradigmas’ and ‘Lance Individual’, Jorge & Mateus also won the dispute in 2018. Will the sertanejos take another one?

Zé Neto & Cristiano debuted at the Multishow Award in 2019 and have already arrived with everything, taking home the category trophy. Bursting with hits like ‘Would you drink or not drink?’ and ‘Ela e Ela’, the sertanejos are nominated again and promise to intensify the competition.

In this Sunday, 10/17, at 7:30 pm, Juliette and This boy will make a superlive on Multishow’s Instagram to announce the category nominees hit of the year. On Monday, before the big announcement of the nominees, there’s another spoiler: Marcos Mion invades social networks to reveal who competes in the category Performance of the Year.

