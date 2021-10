Comedian Dave Chappelle.| Photo: YouTube Frame

In a statement released on Friday, the 15th, Netflix announced the dismissal of an employee who shared “confidential and commercially sensitive information outside the company” regarding the cost of the special The Closer, by comedian Dave Chappelle. The show has been criticized by LGBT activists for allegedly containing “hate speech,” which streaming company co-CEO Ted Sarandos denied, saying it The Closer “doesn’t cross the line in hate.” Information is from the newspaper The State of São Paulo.

Bloomberg website report reported that The Closer it cost $24.1 million, and still carried data on other Netflix productions, such as the Round 6 series. The company investigated the leak and found that all the information had been accessed by the employee; he “admitted that he downloaded and shared sensitive company information externally,” according to the statement.

“We understand the employee may have been motivated by their disappointment and pain with Netflix, but maintaining a culture of trust and transparency is paramount at our company,” the statement says. The special was also the target of criticism within Netflix itself, with transgender officials and colleagues scheduling a protest on the 20th.