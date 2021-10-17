Netizens have fun with Cristiano Ronaldo after Manchester United’s defeat

This Saturday (16), Manchester United was defeated by Leicester City by 4-2, in the 8th round of the Premier League. And netizens did not forgive Cristiano Ronaldo’s weak performance, who did little in the match.
Despite having played the 90 minutes, the Portuguese hit only one submission in the direction of goal, bringing very little danger to Kasper Schmeichel’s goal. And most of the criticism was precisely in the tone that CR7 would have appeared little in the game.
Tielemans, Söyüncü, Vardy and Daka scored for Leicester, while Greenwood and Rashford scored for United. The Red Devils now rank 5th in the Premier League.
Check out the reaction of some internet users to Cristiano Ronaldo’s performance:
Guys, did you guys see this Cristiano Ronaldo playing today
Is he still in Portugal???
If it was Messi having this cheap party that Cerrissete played today, the world would end
— Embiidao da Massa (@EmbidaoDaMassa)
The reality can be hard for ronaldetes, but the fact is that Cristiano Ronaldo is no longer Top 3 best players in the world since 2018
— Armageddonᶜʳᶠ #LM7 (@opinxfla)
Cristiano Ronaldo actually in most games is like that, when he puts one in the very end erases the ridiculous performance he has in the games, but today he had no such luck ♂️
— Gabriel (@G_augusto94)
