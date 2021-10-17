Netizens have fun with Cristiano Ronaldo after Manchester United’s defeat

This Saturday (16), Manchester United was defeated by Leicester City by 4-2, in the 8th round of the Premier League. And netizens did not forgive Cristiano Ronaldo’s weak performance, who did little in the match.

Despite having played the 90 minutes, the Portuguese hit only one submission in the direction of goal, bringing very little danger to Kasper Schmeichel’s goal. And most of the criticism was precisely in the tone that CR7 would have appeared little in the game.

Tielemans, Söyüncü, Vardy and Daka scored for Leicester, while Greenwood and Rashford scored for United. The Red Devils now rank 5th in the Premier League.

Check out the reaction of some internet users to Cristiano Ronaldo’s performance:

Guys, did you guys see this Cristiano Ronaldo playing today

Is he still in Portugal??? If it was Messi having this cheap party that Cerrissete played today, the world would end — Embiidao da Massa (@EmbidaoDaMassa)

October 16, 2021



