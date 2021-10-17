Neuber Soares, Cruzeiro defender in the Alterosa Esporte program dies

The journalist Neuber Soares, famous for representing Cruzeiro on the bench of Alterosa Esporte, on TV Alterosa, died at dawn this Sunday. The information was confirmed by friends on Neuber’s own profile on social networks. The cause of death, however, was not informed.

The journalist will be veiled from 12:00, at the Parque Renascer cemetery, in Contagem. His burial is scheduled for 14:00.

Before joining the sports program’s bench, Neuber built a career as a police reporter in the former afternoon diary. However, it was on television that he was successful and won the affection of the people from Cruzeiro, who had him as an active voice defending the club. In addition to Alterosa, he worked at RecordTV.

No wonder, many went to social networks to express support for Neuber’s family and friends, in addition to regretting his departure.

