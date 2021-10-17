New Batman, starring Robert Pattinson, has trailer released on DC Fandome – Geek

One of DC Fandome’s big expectations was around the new trailer for “The Batman”, the adaptation of the Batman stories, this time with the actor Robert Pattinson under the cloak. The event, held this Saturday (16), to promote previews of future audiovisual and game releases from the DC universe, was rich in good moments, such as the trailer for The Flash. But it was really the bat who stole the show.

Check out the trailer for ‘The Batman’:

Batman is one of DC’s gold mines. There were two great films directed by Tim Burton over 30 years ago; and a successful trilogy led by Christopher Nolan. His most recent theater performer was Ben Affleck. Unconvinced on the role, the actor had gained Warner’s trust to lead the character’s new solo film. Luckily, a series of setbacks put him out of the game.

Villains of the new Batman movie

Directed by Matt Reeves (from recent “Planet of the Apes”), “The Batman” will have a younger version of the character. He’ll be dealing with at least three classic comic book villains: Riddler (Paul Dano), Penguin (Colin Farrell) and Catwoman (Zoë Kravitz). The trailer for this time loads into action scenes, absent from previous previews of the film, and explores the characters of Farrell and Kravitz, but hides the game in relation to the main antagonist of the film.

The Dark Knight’s new adventure opens in theaters on March 4, 2022.