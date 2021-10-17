New behind-the-scenes video of the film released

The Shazam Family is together again!

In recent years, the DC Comics it has increasingly set aside the idea of ​​a shared universe and focused on developing franchises and individual “cores” for its characters. The proof of this is Shazam!, who won his solo film in 2019 and will receive a sequel two years from now – in addition to the spin off focused on black adam. Now, during the DC FanDome, we received a new behind-the-scenes video of the sequel.

In Shazam! Gods Fury, we’ll see the heroes that make up the Shazam family reunited again, this time facing a trio of villains who are direct descendants of one of the gods who empower the group. The film will once again be directed by David F. Sandberg (Annabelle 2: The Creation of Evil and when the lights go out), who was also responsible for the first film.

Now, the preview showed a little bit of what we’ll see in the movie. In addition to bringing new threats, the film will expand Shazam’s universe, showing gods, mythological monsters and more important places in the story of the hero and his family.

The trio of villains will consist of Hespera (played by Helen Mirren) and Kalypso (Lucy Liu). There are also rumors that the actress Rachel Zegler (Love sublime love), which has already been confirmed in the film with no role set, could also be one of the villains. In recent photos and videos of set, we can see her kissing Freddy Freeman, which suggests that she will infiltrate the Shazam Family if she is really one of the antagonists.

In the film, we will see the return of the stars of the first one. asher angel and Zachary Levi get the role of Billy Batson/Shazam, while Jack Dylan Grazer, Adam Brody, Faith Herman, Meagan Good, Jovan Armand, DJ Cotrona, Ian Chen, Ross Butler and Grace Fulton make up the rest of the cast. The film can also count with the participation of other villains of the DC Comics.

Shazam! Gods Fury arrives in theaters in June 2023.

