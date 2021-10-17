New BMW X3 arrives in Brazil in three hybrid versions from R$ 399,950 – Vrum

The LED flashlights have a pin-shaped design and the model also features a shark fin antenna, air deflector at the end of the roof and a frame that houses the two exhaust outlets (photo: BMW/Disclosure)

BMW is also increasingly imbued with increasing its offer of electrified cars in the world market, and Brazil is not left out of the actions of the brand in addition. Proof of this is that the automaker has just launched the new BMW X3 hybrid plug-in on the Brazilian market, which brings innovations in design, powertrain and driving assistance technologies. Produced at the BMW factory in Spartanburg, United States, the model arrives in three versions, with prices ranging from R$ 399,950 to R$ 449,950.

BMW classifies the X3 as a Sport Activity Vehicle (SAV) and to make it even more attractive has made some changes to its look. The new model features a larger double kidney grille with a single frame, as well as narrower headlamps. At the back, the LED flashlights have a three-dimensional design and pin-shaped fillets. The BMW X3 also stands out for its good internal space and generously sized trunk: 450 litres.

The interior can be finished all in black or mocha brown with black materials, with aluminum dashboard bezels, multimedia with floating screen and tall console for driver’s convenience. (photo: BMW/Disclosure)

Each version has an aesthetic detail to differentiate them. The BMW X3 xDrive30e X-Line has more adventurous appeal, with aluminum accents on the bumpers and sills and full LED headlamps. The rear bumper features a frame for the exhaust outlets. The wheels are 20-inch alloy, fitted with tires measuring 245/45 at the front and 275/40 at the rear.

The BMW X3 xDrive30e M Sport, as its name suggests, has a sportier feel, with High Gloss black details on the grille, bumpers and window frames. The air vents on the front fenders are positioned just below the charging socket cover. On the rear bumper, side air vents and dual exhaust vent moldings are also in black tone. But the M Sport version brings a differential with regard to the optical set, which has Laserlight headlights, illuminating from 650 meters away. Alloy wheels are 20 inches, padded with tires the same size as the X-Line version. Finally, the BMW X3 xDrive30e M Sport Launch Edition is distinguished only by the black front grille, and being sold in limited volume.

HYBRID All three versions feature the same plug-in hybrid propulsion set, with engines that can be used separately or simultaneously. The combustion engine is the well-known 2.0 liter TwinPower turbo, which develops 184hp and 35.7kgfm of torque, which together with the electric propulsion generates a combined power of 292hp, reaching 42.8kgfm of total torque. The eight-speed automatic transmission and the xDrive all-wheel drive system transfers all the power to all four wheels, making for off-road performance as well. The new BMW X3 accelerates to 100km/h in 6.1 seconds.

If the driver wants, he can drive the X3 only in electric mode, which guarantees autonomy of up to 46 kilometers in the WLTP cycle or up to 55 kilometers in NEDC, in eDrive mode. The maximum is 135km/h. In Auto eDrive mode, the X3 reaches a maximum of 110km/h with the electric motor alone. And in this condition, the car is extremely silent, so it emits a noise that serves to alert pedestrians when it is at speeds of up to 30 km/h.

BATTERY According to BMW, the battery that powers the electric motor of the new X3 takes about three hours to fully recharge in a wallbox. On the 120V portable charger, recharging takes about 9 hours. If using a 220V outlet, the recharge time is reduced to 5h30min. But the combustion engine itself generates energy that helps recharge the battery. In Sport and Sport Plus modes the engines work together, the dampers are adjusted and the responses to accelerations and gear changes are faster, providing a sportier performance.

On the dashboard, the driver has the BMW Live Cockpit Professional, which has two 12.3-inch screens, one for the instrument panel and the other for the iDrive multimedia center. Connectivity can be done via Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, or via the Alexa assistant (Amazon). To activate the BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant, simply say “hello BMW” and have access to numerous vehicle functions, such as requesting a change in the temperature of the air conditioning, adjusting the heating of the seats. And to top it off, BMW Connected Drive allows you to remotely update your car, have a concierge service or real-time traffic information.

With the My BMW app, you can locate the vehicle, lock or unlock the doors, check the battery charge, available autonomy, the estimated time for full charge and search for recharging points near your location, among other functions.

EQUIPMENT The BMW X3 X-Line comes standard with steering assistants such as the Parking Assistant, blind spot sensor (with rear collision avoidance), lane change alert (with automatic correction), cross traffic warning, six airbags and controls of traction and stability. In terms of comfort, the version is equipped with three-zone air conditioning, hi-fi sound system, panoramic sunroof and leather-covered sports seats.

The BMW X3 M Sport adds the M Sport package of design and suspension, High Gloss black interior and exterior finishes, Laserlight headlamps and gesture recognition technology to control specific functions, such as increasing or decreasing the sound volume or rejecting non-calls. cell phone by pointing your finger at the screen and waving your hand to the right.

BMW offers five color options for the X3 X-Line: solid alpine white and metallic sapphire black, sophisto gray, mineral white and hytonic blue. The leather lining can be in black or mocha tones. The BMW X3 M Sport adds two other metallic color options: carbon black and brooklyn grey. The inner lining on this version can be black, mocha mixed black, black with blue stitching or oyster.

PRICES

BMW X3 xDrive 30e X-Line R$ 399,950

BMW X3 xDrive30e M Sport R$ 439,950

BMW X3 xDrive30e M Sport Launch Edition R$ 449,950