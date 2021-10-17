New DC series on HBO Max gets official trailer on DC FanDome

He is here to bring peace… at any cost!

After teasing fans with several poster-format previews and even having a scene released, the Peacemaker series, titled peacemaker, has just won its first official trailer on the DC FanDome, showing more of John Cena as the character and several of the other characters that will be in the series, like the Vigilant and his tactical support team.

Check out the trailer below:

lived by John Cena, O Peacemaker is an anti-hero from DC Comics, who made his debut in live action in the movie The Suicide Squad. He’s a character who believes in peace above all else, but to achieve that goal, he’s more than willing to kill those who get in his way.

In addition to Cena, the cast also features Christopher Heyerdahl (Togo), Annie Chang (Shades of Blue: Police Secrets) and Lochlyn Munro (riverdale), Chukwudi Iwuji (eyes that condemn), Danielle Brooks (Orange is the New Black), Freddie Stroma (Bridgerton and Unreal) and Robert Patrick (The Terminator 2).

Peacemaker premiere in 16 of January 2022, While The Suicide Squad is already available on HBO Max.

