New partnership brings Batman Que Ri as the game’s skin

More information will be revealed on DC Fandome!

As unusual as it may seem, the partnership between batman and Fortnite is among the most praised in the Battle Royale game. This Friday (15), in preparation for the DC Fandome, Epic Games announced the next step in this partnership with the release of Batman/Fortnite: Foundation, which will bring a Batman Que Ri skin to the game.

Who is the Batman Who Laughs?

In the comics, Batman Que Ri is a recent DC Comics villain who threatened to destroy the multiverse in the Dark Nights: Metal saga. He works as a cross between the Dark Knight and his main villain, the Joker.

The character will be a key part in the next Batman comic in the world of Fortnite, which will show what happened to the Foundation after his dramatic disappearance in the game’s opening Primal Season event.

Batman/Fortnite: Foundation

Unlike Batman/Fortnite: Ponto Zero, which was divided into six magazines, the Foundation’s story will be told in a single issue that will hit comic book stores on the day October 26th.

Whoever buys the magazine, in addition to finding out how the Foundation ended up in the depths of Gotham, will get a code to unlock the Costume batman who laughs, in addition to the back accessory robin’s perch and the Loading Screen Days of Darkness.

According to the statement by Epic Games, the comic book will also be sold in Brazil. But so far, it has not been confirmed whether the story will reach Brazilian newsstands simultaneously with the American launch.

