New sensation: NBA has 5 franchise leaders under 25 | nba

Leading an NBA team is not an easy task, but doing it under the age of 25 takes the player to a new level. The phenomenon of “newbies” as the main highlights of some franchises in the league has been expanding over the years. In the season that starts next Tuesday, these young athletes are looking to prove themselves and lead their teams to a good result.

The ge team has separated five NBA superstars, who will not have turned 25 until the start of the 2021/2022 season, but who should set fire to the courts and put on a show of talent.

Name: Luka Doncic

Age: 22 years old

Team: Dallas Maverics

Position: Shipowner

Hometown: Ljubljana, Slovenia

Averages per game last season: 27.7 points, 8 rebounds and 8.6 assists

You may have heard of Luka Doncic. The Slovenian point guard for the Dallas Mavericks is one of the main standouts in the NBA. Luka has the nickname “Luka Magic”, which translates to “Luka Magic” and is going into his fourth season in the NBA. Doncic twice led his team to the playoffs, but was defeated in both years by the Los Angeles Clippers.

Doncic is known for mastering the game a lot and playing in a light and fun way. The young player tends to take shots from the hat and can sometimes be warmed up on the court. The Slovenian is the main star of the Dallas Mavericks. In the last playoffs, Luka was responsible for a third of the team’s points.

Before the NBA, Doncic played for Real Madrid in Spain. Luka joined the team at just 13 years old and at 16 he was already a professional. Among his achievements outside the league, the player is Spanish champion with Real and European champion with Slovenian national team. Doncic shone at the Tokyo Olympics and secured the historic fourth place for Slovenia.

Name: Devin Booker

Age: 24 years old

Team: Phoenix Suns

Position: Guard Wing

Hometown: Grand Rapids, Michigan

Averages per game last season: 25.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.3 assists

Devin Booker got a lot of attention last season when he made it to the finals with the Phoenix Suns. Booker led the team alongside veteran Chris Paul and had gala performances during the playoffs. The young player even played with a broken nose in three places. Book, as he is called, is one of the more experienced “newbies” and is heading into his 7th season.

Booker is known for having a lot of dedication on the court. His companions define him as an “old soul” because of his maturity, even at just 24 years old. The young man is inspired by his greatest idol: Kobe Bryant. Booker is a fan of the “mamba mentality”, and had Kobe as a mentor while the NBA legend was still alive.

Before the NBA, Booker played for the University of Kentucky, one of the most traditional in American college basketball. The young talent has never played a game as a starter in his brief university career. However, in his only year playing in Kentucky, Book took the title of sixth best man in the league and was confident in his Draft, where he was the 13th pick at age 19. Booker is also part of the US basketball team, where he was Olympic champion in Tokyo 2020.

Name: Trae Young

Age: 23 years old

Team: Atlanta Hawks

Position: Shipowner

Hometown: Lubbock, Texas

Averages per game last season: 25.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 4.3 assists

Trae Young shocked everyone when he joined the Atlanta Hawks in the Eastern Final last year. With a good performance in the playoffs, the 23-year-old led the Atlanta team last season, which was a watershed for his career. Trae still hadn’t managed to deliver as expected, despite excellent performances and lived in the shadow of having been drafted in the same year as Luka Doncic.

But the young Hawks responded with class on the court. Trae plays with a lot of focus and grit. In last season’s playoffs he also showed that he can be “clutch”, meaning that he can take responsibility for defining in the final minutes. It’s worth remembering that Young shuts up a Madison Square Garden full of insane Knicks fans, and that’s not for everyone.

Prior to the NBA Trae Young played for the University of Oklahoma. He was drafted in fifth place in 2018 by the Dallas Mavericks, but was soon replaced by Luka Doncic and moved to the Atlanta Hawks. Trae was part of the freshmen team of the year 2018/19.

Name: Jayson Tatum

Age: 23 years old

Team: Boston Celtics

Position: Ward

Hometown: Saint Louis, Missouri

Averages per game last season: 26.4 points, 7.4 rebounds and 4.3 assists

Jayson Tatum is now the biggest name in the Boston Celtics. The wingman who runs the team is heading into his 5th season in the NBA. Tatum has made the playoffs four times, but he shone even last season, when he was the team’s centerpiece in the series against the Brooklyn Nets. Jayson was responsible for almost 28% of Boston’s points in the post 2020/21 season.

Tatum does an excellent job with the pitch, and is learning to handle the responsibility of leading such a traditional league team. The young player also has a good development in defense and manages to be the center of plays for the Celtics.

Before the NBA, Jayson Tatum played at Duke University, one of the most traditional in the United States in basketball. He was chosen for his conference team of the year, and, in the 2017 draft, he was chosen in 3rd place. Tatum was also a member of the United States Olympic basketball team, which won gold at the Tokyo Olympics.

Name: Ja Morant

Age: 22 years old

Team: Memphis Grizzlies

Position: Shipowner

Hometown: Dalzell, South Carolina

Averages per game last season: 19.1 points, 4 rebounds and 7.4 assists

Ja Morant was a big surprise in her freshman year. The point guard for the Memphis Grizzlies was the regular season highlight of the NBA bubble in Orlando, but ended up failing to qualify the Memphis Grizzlies for the postseason. But that didn’t shake the young man, in his second year Ja led Memphis to the playoffs after beating the Golden State Warriors in Play-in. Morant is now heading into his 3rd season in the NBA.

On the Mamphis Grizzlies team, Ja took the lead right away. He won freshman of the year award in 2019/20 thanks to his quick and effective play style. Morant also serves as a waiter for the teammates, making the Mephis cast work well during the match.

In his Draft, Ja was a little “forgotten”, precisely because he played at a lesser known university: Murray State. He was also drafted in the same year as Zion Williamson, who had all the spotlights. He made it to the league after being the second pick of the Draft, but he did much better than Zion, who took first place.