Nike Executive Reveals Killed Teen in 1965

Larry Miller served prison sentence for the 1965 murder

A longtime Nike executive in the United States revealed that he shot and killed a teenager on the streets of Philadelphia 56 years ago.

Larry Miller, president of Jordan Brand (the brand of former basketball player Michael Jordan), spoke about the 1965 murder in an interview with Sports Illustrated magazine.

“It was consuming me inside,” he said of his actions at age 16, when he was “a member of a teenage gang.”

Miller served a prison sentence for the murder. He says he didn’t lie about it, but kept it a secret for a long time.