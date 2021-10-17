Nike Executive Reveals Killed Youth in Gang Fight – Sports

Larry Miller, president of Jordan Brand (the brand of former basketball player Michael Jordan), revealed that he committed a murder in his youth. In an interview with Sports Illustrated magazine, the Nike executive said he shot for revenge a young man from a rival gang in Philadelphia, United States, in 1965, when he was 16 years old.

“We were all drunk. I was stunned. As soon as I started, I was like, ‘Oh, f***! What did I do?’ It took me years to understand the real impact,” said Larry Miller, now 72, .

“It was consuming me inside,” he added.

The executive served time for the murder of 18-year-old Edward White, who was motivated by a kind of retaliation for the death of one of his gang colleagues. Miller said he joined the Cedar Avenue gang in West Philadelphia when he was 13 years old. The crime took place on September 30, 1965.

“That’s what makes things even harder for me, because it wasn’t for any reason. For years I ran away from it. I tried to hide it and hoped people wouldn’t find out,” he said in the interview.

Larry Miller said he never lied about being arrested in job interviews. In his career, the Nike executive has worked at Kraft Foods and Campbell Soups, as well as being former president of the Portland Trail Blazers professional basketball team.

