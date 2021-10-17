Nike executive reveals to have killed teenager in 1965 – 10/16/2021

A longtime Nike executive in the United States revealed that he shot and killed a teenager on the streets of Philadelphia 56 years ago.

Larry Miller, president of Jordan Brand (the brand of former basketball player Michael Jordan), spoke about the 1965 murder in an interview with Sports Illustrated magazine.

“It was consuming me inside,” he said of his actions at age 16, when he was “a member of a teenage gang.”

Miller served a prison sentence for the murder. He says he didn’t lie about it, but kept it a secret for a long time.

Admission takes place before the release of her memoirs, scheduled for next year.

Miller said he joined the Cedar Avenue gang in West Philadelphia at age 13, changing his profile from a “high school student” to an everyday drinker.

When a friend was killed by a rival gang member, Miller, then just 16, said he took a .38 pistol, got drunk with three friends, and went out to seek revenge.

On September 30, 1965, he shot the first person he met in the chest: 18-year-old Edward White.

“That’s what makes things even more difficult for me, because it wasn’t for any reason,” he said.

Miller described the decision to confess his past – which he had long hidden from his children, friends and closest co-workers – as “really difficult”.

“For years I ran away from it,” he told Sports Illustrated. “I tried to hide it and hoped people wouldn’t find out.”

Miller has been with Nike since 1997 and manages basketball operations, branded by Michael Jordan and Converse.

He was also an executive at Kraft Foods and Campbell Soups, and former president of the Portland Trail Blazers professional basketball team.

He says he never lied about his time in prison on job applications.

Prior to the interview, Miller reportedly briefed members of his inner circle, including basketball legend Michael Jordan and NBA commissioner Adam Silver, about the episode.

Her next book, written in collaboration with her eldest daughter, will detail the incident, as well as her multiple stints in juvenile detentions and arrests for a variety of crimes.

In a statement, Nike told BBC News that Miller’s life was “an incredible story of second chances”.

“We are proud of Larry Miller and the hope and inspiration his story can provide,” the company said, adding that it supports policies that help former inmates “open new doors of opportunity and move on with their lives.”

Miller says he hopes his story can help ward off at-risk youths from a life of violence and inspire people in prison to know that “they can still contribute to society.”

“A person’s mistake, or the worst mistake they’ve made in their life, shouldn’t control what happens to the rest of their life,” he said.

