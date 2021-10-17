Norma Dumont has a quiet fight and wins another one in the UFC

Norma Dumont’s fight against Aspen Ladd was the main one at UFC Vegas 40, an event held today, but it wasn’t a confrontation marked by the aggressiveness of the athletes. Specialist in counterattacks, the Brazilian paced and dictated the pace of the dispute to avoid risks.

Better during most of the five rounds, Norma connected better attacks, defended the American’s takedown attempts and imposed her style. Thus, the 31-year-old from Minas Gerais scored her third victory in a row in the organization and placed herself in a prominent position in the featherweight division, which has Amanda Nunes as champion and which still does not have an official ranking in the event.

Aspen Ladd, in turn, is five years younger and lost his second fight in professional MMA, right on his debut in the division. After collecting problems with the weight cut in the bantamweight division, including being pulled from a fight earlier this month, the American accepted the challenge of filling the vacancy left by Holly Holm, Norma’s original rival.

Norma showed great caution and aim in the first round. Willing to keep her distance and study the right moment to attack, the Brazilian threw several left jabs and combined with direct on some occasions. With a precise footwork, the Brazilian prevented the American from dominating the shares and finding the moment to go downhill. Standard 10 x 9 Aspen.

Despite suffering again with the control of shares imposed by the Brazilian, Aspen managed to clincher and stop moments of infight with Norma at the grid. However, this was not enough for her to contain the precision of the rival’s attacks, which increased her advantage on the slips in the second round. Standard 20 x 18 Aspen.

In the third step, Aspen changed his stance and tried to control his actions by walking forward. But again, he found it difficult to try to take down and connect his attacks. Even at a disadvantage, the American showed willingness to attack as much as she could. Standard 30 x 27 Aspen.

In the fourth round, the American clinched again and bothered Norma by the rail. However, it was the Brazilian who got a takedown. On top, the athlete from Minas expanded her domain, dominating the fight, despite not connecting many attacks. In the end, Aspen turned and ended the stage attacking on the ground and pound. Standard 40 x 36 Aspen.

Tireless even in the last round, Aspen cornered the Brazilian against the grid and worked with blows in the clinch, setting the pace for the final stage. Tired and aware of the victory, Norma defended herself from the onslaught and waited for the fight to end. Standard 49 x 46 Aspen.