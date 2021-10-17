Nota Fiscal Paulista: people from other states can also redeem old credits; see how | São Paulo

Consumers from other states who participate in the Nota Fiscal Paulista program also have until 23:59 this Saturday (16) to redeem the old credit (see step by step below).

According to the Finance Department of São Paulo, part of the consumers who have not yet made the redemption are from outside the state. CPFs may have been automatically included in online purchases from São Paulo stores.

From this Sunday (17), the consumer who has values ​​available for redemption of the Nota Fiscal Paulista and does not do so within 12 months will have this credit automatically canceled.

Credits will remain available for one year and can be used at any time within that period.

The change, which in practice is just a shortening of the deadline, was made official in law last year, and created from a project authored by Governor João Doria (PSDB).

The text reduced the period available for redemption of amounts from five years to 12 months after the amount is released by the Secretariat of Finance.

The minimum amount for transfer to a bank account in the normal financial system is BRL 0.99 (click here and understand the change)

About the Paulista Invoice

The Nota Fiscal Paulista is a system in the state of São Paulo that generates credits to consumers who, at the time of issuing the invoice, choose to enter the CPF. Thus, the program seeks to prevent companies from evading taxes. For the consumer, in addition to credits, tax bills generate tickets that are drawn on a monthly basis.

According to the Department of Finance, between individuals and condominiums, 600 tickets are raffled every month. Each month, a person wins R$ 1 million with the drawing of the winning invoice. Another 500 tickets are raffled monthly with the value of R$1,000.

See the questions and answers:

1- Does the Nota Fiscal Paulista system still exist?

Yes, the Nota Fiscal Paulista was created by law in 2007 to encourage responsible consumption and the generation of invoices by the commerce, with sales that follow the legislation in force and the collection of taxes.

The system is still in force and consumers can request the inclusion of the CPF in the invoices they issue on purchases. For this, it is necessary to have a registration in the system through the CPF, e-mail and password (click here to register or access the invoices in your registration).

The only change that will take effect on October 16 is the maximum period for the redemption of values, which will limit the period of one year for the consumer to access the system and recover the credits received through invoices or through sweepstakes.

The consumer must wait for the seller to send the invoices to the Department of Finance, which calculates the ICMS that will be paid by companies. In the month after payment, the credits generated in the consumer’s accounts in the system will also be automatically calculated, generating balance or not for redemption.

The system also generates credit for entities that collect invoices and benefit from these credits.

Yes, for individuals, there are 600 monthly draws. Each month, 1 ticket is drawn with the value of R$ 1 million among individuals and condominiums.

To be on the safe side, the government says, the names of the winners do not appear on the website. The Farm sends an email warning the consumer, but recommends that people access the system regularly to monitor whether or not they were drawn.

sweepstakes monthly individuals and condominiums​:

1 prize of BRL 1 million * (In December, this prize will be worth BRL 2 million)

4 prizes of BRL 500 thousand

10 prizes of R$100 thousand

15 prizes of BRL 50 thousand

20 prizes of BRL 10 thousand

50 prizes of BRL 5,000

500 prizes of BRL 1 thousand

5- How to participate in the sweepstakes?

To participate in the draws, consumers who request the Nota Fiscal Paulista must register on the program’s website and adhere to the regulation. Adhesions until the 25th of each month allow participation in the following month. When logging in with a password, it is possible to check in the “sweepstakes” tab if you are registered and have already accepted.

Once the process is done, there is no need to repeat it – inclusion in the following draws is automatic, generating tickets every month based on the invoices issued. Every R$100 in purchases entitles you to an electronic ticket to compete.

Ticket numbers appear on your registration page within the Nota Fiscal Paulista program.

6- How to redeem and not lose old credits?

Access the State Department of Finance and Planning website (Click here) or the official application of Nota Fiscal Paulista for a tablet or cell phone.

In the upper left corner, the consumer’s data will be available, such as “CPF”, “user”, “balance available for withdrawal” and “last access”. In the center, a message about the change in the redemption period will appear. After reading the content, click on “Continue”.

Select the period in which the Paulista Invoices that you wish to check were issued, fill in the field “I am not a robot” and click on “Query”.

The history of Paulista Invoices issued in the consumer’s CPF in the previously selected period will appear on the screen. click in “Use Credits”.

Choose the format in which you want to receive the amount or choose to use the amount in the settlement or deduction of IPVA. please note that october is the only time of the year where consumers can use your credits to settle or deduct IPVA.

Enter the data required for the amount to be redeemed and click on “Confirm”.

Check the data entered and, if everything is ok, click on “Make Transfer”. If there are any errors, click “Correct Data” and go back to step 6.

The credit redemption request has been completed, and the user will receive the amount in the indicated account within 20 days.

Tip: note the “operation control number” which will be available in the message.

